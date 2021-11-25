ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MISSING: Jessica Meyer, 39, Of Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Oct. 28.

Jessica Myers, 39, suffers from several health issues and may be in need of medications. She is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a scar on her right ear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enNhl_0d6ocrWo00

She regularly visits the area’s of 95th and the CTA redline, Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Avenue, Grand Avenue and Pulaski Avenue. She also visits the Humboldt Park and Logan Square areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or 911.

Comments / 8

Maratha 38
6d ago

Please let me pray that she is found safe and sound. She needs to be out of harm's way and safe with her family.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Alert Businesses About Burglaries In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses about burglaries in the Little Village neighborhood. In each incident, the offender attempted to, or made forced entry into the business and take property from inside. Incident Times and Locations: 2500 block of South Western Avenue on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at approximately 4:23 a.m. 2700 Block of West 26th Street on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at approximately 4:26 a.m. Authorities only had a vague description of the offender. Police are reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, and remain calm If you are confronted by an assailant. Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed In Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. Police said a 59-year-old man was in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when a sedan pulled up to him, and a gunman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and shot him. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Calumet Heights; One Suspect Also Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights community. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at 8:32 p.m., officers were conducting a “traffic investigation” at 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a vehicle. A male officer was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said. The officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. A suspect was shot and wounded in his torso, and was taken to another area hospital in an unknown condition, Brown said. A second...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Ambulance Stolen After It Was Left Running Unattended In The South Shore Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A private ambulance in Chicago was stolen after it was left running Wednesday morning. Police said it happened just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday as the medical professionals were responding to a patient in the 7500 block of S. Stony Island. The ambulance was left running unattended when the suspect took it and fled. The ambulance rear-ended a 2000 Chevy Suburban in the 700 block of North Lake Shore Drive. Authorities said the incident happened in the northbound lanes. CPD said the suspect was taken into custody and the ambulance was recovered. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Surpasses 1,000 Homicides For First Time Since 1994

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than 30 years, there have been more than 1,000 homicides in Cook County, including 777 in Chicago alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said, as of Tuesday, the county’s homicide total stands at 1,009, with more than a month still to go in 2021. Of those, 927 were gun-related homicides. The last time Cook County had more than 1,000 homicides in one year was 1994, when there were 1,141 homicides. The record for Cook County is 1,229 homicides in 1991. Cook County had 986 homicides last year, a 40% increase over 2019’s total of 675. Chicago alone has had 777 homicides so far this year, according to the medical examiner’s office. That’s more than the total number of homicides reported by Chicago Police all of last year, when CPD reported 769 homicides. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, the vast majority of homicide victims have been Black, with 81% of the victims identified as African American. Latinos accounted for about 15% of the county’s homicide victims. The oldest homicide victim so far this year in Cook County was 84 years old, and the youngest was only 1 month old.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dies After Falling 30 Feet From Platform At Western Avenue CTA Blue Line Stop In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died after he fell from the CTA Blue Line platform at the Western Avenue station in Bucktown Tuesday night. A CTA spokesperson said the man climbed over a railing on the stairs at the Chicago Transit Authority station, over Western Avenue near Armitage and Milwaukee avenues. He then fell about 30 feet to the ground below. The man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead. Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Teenage Carjacking Suspects Arrested In Englewood After Wild Police Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage carjacking suspects were arrested in Englewood overnight Monday into Tuesday following a wild police chase. Police said at midnight Tuesday morning, the two juvenile offenders were spotted traveling in what police said was a white BMW that had been taken in a carjacking. They were pursued by Illinois State Police, and ended up rear-ending a marked Chicago Police squad car in the 4800 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park. The officers were not injured. The suspects made it to the 6700 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood and bailed from the car. They were arrested after a brief foot chase. While police said a BMW was carjacked, video at the scene showed a white Mercedes-Benz. One of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, has now been charged with receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crime. Police said he was involved in a carjacking that targeted a 55-year-old woman on Sept. 28 in the 3100 block of South Giles Avenue in Bronzeville.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Myers
CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of 2 Carjackings Involving Rifle-Toting Suspects In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police warned of two carjackings that happened about a mile apart in West Rogers Park on Tuesday. In each incident, two to three perpetrators have come up to victims sitting in their cars. One of the suspects has pointed a rifle at the victims and ordered them out of the cars. Both victims have complied, and the suspects have driven off in their cars. In one incident, a second suspect is described having a handgun. The first carjacking happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Western Avenue north of Chase Avenue, the second at 4:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Oakley Avenue north of Devon Avenue. Police said the suspects were male and believed to be between 15 and 25, but detailed descriptions were not available. Police said their getaway vehicle was white and gray.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Truck Stolen From Portage Park Car Dealership

CHICAGO (CBS)– A truck was stolen from a car dealership in Portage Park during a break in early Wednesday morning. Police said multiple offenders broke into the dealership, in the 5100 block of West Irving Park Road, around 4:20 a.m. Police said the offenders damaged several vehicles before stealing a 2021 black Dodge Ram pickup truck. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

29-Year-Old Man Shot In Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS)– A 29-year-old man was shot in Evanston overnight. #Evanston PD is investigating a shooting at Chicago Ave and Howard St. at 1151 pm in 11/28 EPD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3sBfqpsMVy — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021 Just before midnight, the shooting was reported near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street. The area was shut down for a police investigation. The victim is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. This was the second shooting in Evanston overnight. Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, one person was killed and four others are injured in a shooting. According to Evanston Police, four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Armed Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Brown Hair
CBS Chicago

Retailers Worry That Repeated Organized Thefts Could Scare Shoppers Away From Mag Mile, Other Districts This Holiday Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Customers were pushed and shoved this week as a group of thieves ransacked the Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile – in the latest hit in a number of similar mass-thefts at high-end Chicago stores. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked Tuesday how the crime is affecting the holiday shopping season. That shopping season is now in full swing. The Magnificent Mile decked out and lit up for the season, and so are the city’s other prime retail districts – with garland, holly, and festive lights. The concern is that the retailers on Michigan Avenue and elsewhere will not see the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago’s Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you park your car on a Chicago street, it’s time to start checking the signs. The city’s winter overnight parking ban began Wednesday morning on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city. According to CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe, cars are already being towed. You cannot park near these street signs, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., until April 1, even if there’s no snow on the ground. If you ignore the signs, you could be towed. Violators face a $60 parking ticket, a $150 towing fee, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed either to one of two impound lots: at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd. Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org or a map of streets covered by the winter overnight parking ban and to view the city’s snow plows in real-time during a storm
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Needle Found On Gas Pump Nozzle At Shell Gas Station In Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)– A needle was found on a gas pump nozzle at a Shell Gas station in Chicago Ridge. The needle device was found by someone filling up at the gas station, located at 111th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, felt a poke as they squeezed the nozzle. There was a white powder behind the needle. Police are working with a state crime lab to find any evidence of who did this. The customer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was asymptomatic for any exposure.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rotating Christmas Tree Goes Through Roof Of Jefferson Park Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home. Dan DePaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof. A Lincolnwood family also had the unusual decoration – the difference is that this tree rotates.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Crowds Line Up For Free Winter Coats In Chatham And 3 Other Locations

CHICAGO (CBS) — One thing is for certain – you can’t survive Chicago winters without a warm winter coat. With that in mind, people lined up Tuesday at the Emagine Chatham movie theater, 210 W. 87th St., and four other locations to make sure they got one. Hundreds of winter coats were given away for free as part of the Burlington Coat Drive. The Rev. Michael Pfleger was among the dozens of people who helped hand them out. “We’ve got some nice weather for a couple of days right now, but we know the cold is on its way in Chicago. We had a taste of it already. And we had a coat drive at our place, and a thousand people showed up, and we ran out,” Pfleger said. “So we know the need that’s out here.” Coats were also handed out at New Life Alive in south suburban Robbins, the Kroc Center in West Pullman, and the Pentecostal House of Prayer in West Garfield Park. The coats were donated by a group called In His Hands Resource Center, and Burlington Stores, formerly Burlington Coat Factory
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 People Injured When Car Slams Into Freightliner Truck On Route 59 In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving a car and a Freightliner truck on Route 59 in Naperville. One of the accident victims suffered life-threatening injuries. At 1:08 p.m., Naperville police and fire crews were called to Route 59 at Platinum Avenue for the crash, which involved a silver Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man, and a white 2015 Freightliner driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man. Police said the Charger was headed south on Route 59 when it crossed over the median and slammed into the Freightliner truck. The driver of the Dodge Charger was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the Charger and the driver of the Freightliner were each taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Following the crash, northbound Route 59 was closed between North Aurora and Brookdale roads for an investigation. The road remained closed as of the start of the Tuesday afternoon rush. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Naperville police Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To Suspect

by Mugo Odigwe and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — The lead Chicago Police detective in the Jussie Smollett testified at Smollett’s trial Tuesday, explaining how his investigation took a surprising turn. Smollett is accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He faces six felony counts of disorderly conduct, each carrying a sentence of up to three years if he’s convicted. Smollett, who is Black and openly gay, had told police he was attacked as he was walking home around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019. He claimed two masked men –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Vehicle On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said at 11:27 a.m., a driver was headed south from the Dan Ryan local ramp onto the expressway in a 2020 white Kia Forte, when the driver struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian – a 50-year-old Chicago man – was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were in the Kia Forte, state police said. After the crash, all lanes of the Dan Ryan local ramp onto the southbound Dan Ryan at 50th Street were closed for an investigation. They reopened by 2 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy