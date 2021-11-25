MISSING: Jessica Meyer, 39, Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Oct. 28.

Jessica Myers, 39, suffers from several health issues and may be in need of medications. She is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a scar on her right ear.

She regularly visits the area’s of 95th and the CTA redline, Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Avenue, Grand Avenue and Pulaski Avenue. She also visits the Humboldt Park and Logan Square areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or 911.