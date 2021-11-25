ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The epic journey of gray wolf OR-93 comes to a tragic end near California interstate

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Wolf advocates across the nation were brooding over the bad news this week: The epic journey of a lone gray wolf that ventured from Oregon to the very edge of Southern California’s crowded suburbs in search of territory and female mates had ended in a vehicle collision near...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traveled All The Way To Southern California Found Dead In Kern County

LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car. (credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife) OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials. A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020's August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California's history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Herald and News

Another confirmed wolf-killed cow near Bly

On Nov. 15 another livestock death in Klamath County was confirmed to be caused by a wolf known as LAS13. Since late October, five other livestock deaths have been attributed to the same wolf, which is believed to have broken off from the Lassen Pack in northern California. A spokesperson...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

California Water Authority Says Mandatory Cutbacks Could Be Coming

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The State of California says mandatory water cutbacks could be coming after the voluntary restrictions requested due to the ongoing drought made little impact. Now, the state is saving water as the drought and dry conditions stick around for yet another year. “I’ve been in California a long time. I know this is what, our third year of drought?” Payson Hall said. He is not surprised he and his neighbors may be asked to cut back on water usage once again. “Living in the valley, we know we get our water from the Sierra, and just a couple of degrees of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada
CBS LA

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. A snowmaking machine at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lee Stockwell/ BBMR) Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that both its Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open to season pass holders on Thursday, and the general public Friday. The resort said in a news release that the opening date, Dec. 2, is “about on average” for when it typically opens. Due to the uncommonly warm weather that has descended on the state over the past few weeks, several resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California have been forced to postpone their opening dates. The Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar resorts in and around Lake Tahoe have all delayed their openings, as has the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. RELATED: Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season
LIFESTYLE
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
weatherboy.com

USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarm West of Yellowstone in Idaho

USGS issued an update today discussing an ongoing swarm of earthquakes that continues to rock portions of Idaho well west of Yellowstone. “Seismic activity in central Idaho has been elevated for the past 20 months. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a M6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020 –a classic example of a mainshock-aftershock sequence,” USGS said in their update. However, they also stressed that these earthquakes are not related to the Yellowstone supervolcano site located roughly 155 miles to the west.
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

'We're f—ked': A popular Northern California tourism spot's 'land grab' ignites fight with town

Mendocino County's Skunk Train, a popular tourism attraction that takes visitors on a scenic 3.5-mile ride around the Fort Bragg area, believes it is a public utility. That classification matters because under California law, railroads that are considered to be public utilities have eminent domain rights, meaning they can seize private property for public use. After nearly 20 years of attempting to acquire the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site near the city of Fort Bragg, an ongoing war of words with city officials and an ill-timed "oversight" on behalf of the city's attorneys, the company that owns the Skunk Train used eminent domain to acquire 270 acres of land that includes the mill site as well as 20% of the city of Fort Bragg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy