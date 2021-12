It’s important for mental and physical health to stay active every day. That doesn’t mean we need to workout till our heart feels like it will pound out of our chest, but it means we should make an effort to move our body. This isn’t easy to do when it’s freezing and raining outside! With that in mind we turned to Barry’s Bootcamp instructor Amanda Asaro and asked her to put together a workout we can do at home using nothing but basic items for resistance. If your baby is crying, ditch the props and use your baby for resistance! Babies often will calm down if you move while holding them.

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO