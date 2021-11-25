The Weeknd claims Billboard's Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs

Adele releases her first album in six years, ’30,’ which is already making moves on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter. The track “To Be Loved” is creeping into the top 20 as TWICE’s “Scientist” hits No. 1.
Taylor Swift is celebrating her newly rerecorded version of "All Too Well" being the top song in the country and the longest No. 1 hit of all time. The tear-jerking ballad dethroned Adele's "Easy on Me," which falls to second place, and debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 -- Swift's eighth official chart-topper.
Beyoncé has dropped her latest Ivy Park line but all everyone can talk about are her two best models. The star’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter both made appearances in their mother’s latest ad campaign for Ivy Park x Adidas’ Halls of Ivy collaborative collection and absolutely stole the show.
Megan Thee Stallion showed up and showed out in her graduation photos. The "Cash S**t" rapper posted a set of pictures from her shoot on Instagram in honor of the upcoming occasion. Wearing a body-bearing pink bikini set and her commencement cords, she posed in a Houston-esque tribute shoot in front of a few lit-up cars.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
Lil Nas X's album may have sounded a little different. The 22-year-old artist reveals in a new GQ interview that Nicki Minaj and Drake were the only artists to decline him on Montero, and the songs he wanted them on. "I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for...
After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
Tori Spelling and her oldest son are showing off their style!. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, posted a cute photo to Instagram with her 14-year-old son Liam Aaron on Sunday featuring the pair wearing matching Balenciaga sweaters. In the snap, the mom of five — who shares Liam, Stella...
Kanye West’s appearance on Drink Champs is still a topic of conversation weeks later. Aside from addressing his beef with Drake, impending divorce from Kim Kardashian and a bevy of other topics, he gave Beanie Sigel credit for coining the name “Yeezy” and admitted he’d been trying to pay Sigel for his contribution to the Yeezy brand.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has been going from strength to strength as of late. The pair celebrated their public engagement back in October, and they've since been spending more and more time with each other's families, which we're very much here for. Most recently, Travis took part in...
It was almost a month ago when Kanye West went on the Drink Champs podcast where he dropped loads of information on everything from his beef with Drake, his beef with Talib Kweli, and his latest album, DONDA. Ye also revealed the origin of the name Yeezy, which he explained derived from a nickname that Beanie Sigel coined. After that, he explained how he actually owed Beanie some money.
The 2021 Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night, and viewers got to celebrate the best artists in R&B, Soul and Hip-Hop. There were also a variety of fierce fashion looks seen on everyone from singers such as Ashanti to actresses and hosts of the evening, Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.
Good morning, time for another Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian update you never asked for yet desperately need! These two are still very much going strong, and sources are out here chatting to People about their vibe lately. First up? How Kim feels about Pete. (Hint: He is the perfect post-divorce rebound.)
A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
