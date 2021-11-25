ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd claims Billboard's Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

ABC News

Taylor Swift's re-recorded 'All Too Well' debuts atop Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is celebrating her newly rerecorded version of "All Too Well" being the top song in the country and the longest No. 1 hit of all time. The tear-jerking ballad dethroned Adele's "Easy on Me," which falls to second place, and debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 -- Swift's eighth official chart-topper.
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
Glamour

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West "Cut The Check" Yet

It was almost a month ago when Kanye West went on the Drink Champs podcast where he dropped loads of information on everything from his beef with Drake, his beef with Talib Kweli, and his latest album, DONDA. Ye also revealed the origin of the name Yeezy, which he explained derived from a nickname that Beanie Sigel coined. After that, he explained how he actually owed Beanie some money.
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
