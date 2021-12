If your kids are longing to have breakfast with Santa, at least two area groups can accommodate you. First up is Mohawk Elementary School, which will hold an event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 featuring a breakfast of coffee, cocoa, orange juice and doughnuts. The cost is $2.50 for children, $3 for adults. Crafts and decorating for children is available at a small addition cost, and there will be videos and coloring sheets while waiting for Santa. Each child will get a candy cane treat.

