Football: Dumont extends Turkey Bowl win streak over Tenafly to seven

Matt Beke scored two goals to lead Westfield, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Montclair, 4-2, at Warinanco Park. Alex Ebel assisted for Westfield (2-0), which built a 2-1 advantage after the first period before expanding the lead midway through the second period. Montclair was able to halve the deficit with 8 minutes remaining in the third period before Beke put the game away for good for Westfield with a goal shortly thereafter.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO