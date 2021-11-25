ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenafly, NJ

Football: Dumont extends Turkey Bowl win streak over Tenafly to seven

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anthony Piccinich and Devon Turner scored on the ground for Dumont in its 14-7 win against Tenafly in the 2021 edition of the Turkey Bowl in Dumont. Tenafly...

