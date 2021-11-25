ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoguard Group formed following acquisition of Warranty Administration Services and Sentience Automotive Solutions

Cover picture for the articleAutoguard Warranties has formed the Autoguard Group to provide the motor industry, and its dealers, with the ultimate performance partner. Rob Dockerill, Group CEO, is excited and proud to announce the formation of the group, which follows the business’ acquisition of Warranty Administration Services and Sentience Automotive Solutions. Autoguard...

