Autoguard Group formed following acquisition of Warranty Administration Services and Sentience Automotive Solutions

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (AAON or the Company), a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, today announced it has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the equity interests of BasX, LLC, dba BasX Solutions (“BasX”), a leader in the manufacturing of high efficiency data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, custom HVAC systems and modular solutions. The transaction terms require an upfront payment of $100 million, subject to customary adjustments. Additional payments valued at up to $80 million are subject to earn-out milestones that extend through 2023. As a condition to closing, AAON will also sign a real estate purchase agreement with BasX Properties, LLC, an affiliate of BasX, to acquire the real property and improvements utilized by BasX for an additional $22 million, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. AAON plans to fund the transactions through a combination of cash, borrowings under its revolving credit facility and equity.

REDMOND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO