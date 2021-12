WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents are getting ready for Thanksgiving by clearing the shelves to prepare that special Thanksgiving meal. People celebrate differently with what they do, what they eat, and where they go, but after speaking with many Wichita Falls residents on Wednesday, there was a common theme: They are thankful to be able to celebrate with family and friends again after most were not able to last year due to COVID.

