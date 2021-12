When I was a child I had a Nintendo 64 and an allowance. When that allowance reached the price of a brand new Nintendo 64 game I would become so excited that I had to buy one straight away. The problem inherent to this is that the Nintendo 64 had no games to actually buy. When I found myself at the store with money in hand and forced to choose between the likes of Iggy's Wreckin' Balls and Bio F.R.E.A.K.S., I opted instead for Quest 64. I had seen ads for it in video game magazines hyping it up and it looked sort of like Zelda. When I took it to the counter the teenager there-- and I remember this vividly-- looked the box over and said, "Whoa! Good choice!!"

