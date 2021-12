It’s only a few days past our global launch, and there are already millions of you playing Battlefield 2042. We’re happy to see so many of you back on the battlefield - almost twice as many at this point as our last release. So first, thank you to all of you - how you’re playing and what you’re creating in the game is amazing and beyond our expectations. We’re also listening closely to your feedback which is helping to shape updates to come.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO