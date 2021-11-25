ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' Smuggler In North Korea Faces Death Penalty, Set To Be Shot By Firing Squad After 7 Students Get Arrested For Watching Netflix Show

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA smuggler who brought the South Korean Netflix hit series Squid Game into North Korea via China has been sentenced to death. Reports said the firing squad would carry out the execution; meanwhile, 7 high school students caught watching the show were arrested. Article continues below advertisement. According to...

radaronline.com

Tyler Luke
4d ago

Very cringe way of life in some places. Any country who kills for so little deserves to have their governments taken out and replaced ASAP.

layla magee
4d ago

Sooooo Are we gone be able to see Squid Game 2 or nah???😂 They acting up over there😩 I just heard about the President banning leather jackets.. because he wanted to be only one wearingleather jackets 😳😭😂😂 Korea is the LAST PLACE I'd move to.

Shannon weedman
4d ago

him and his sister need to go so they can have a normal life those poor people, he even controls their food but he eats like a pig.i have no respect for this man.

americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
TechRadar

Squid Game is being secretly smuggled into North Korea

Squid Game’s popularity needs no embellishment. It’s been watched for more than 1.6 billion hours on the way to becoming the most popular Netflix show of all time, and has single-handedly changed the way Netflix measures the success of its content. But what do North Koreans think about the South...
Seattle Times

She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
Complex

Man Accused of Smuggling ‘Squid Game’ Into North Korea Reportedly Gets Death Sentence

A man in North Korea accused of smuggling Squid Game into the country has reportedly been sentenced to death. According to a report from Radio Free Asia, a U.S. government-funded nonprofit known for its previous coverage on China, the individual in question is alleged to have brought a copy of the massive Netflix hit into North Korea, at which point he’s said to have sold flash drives of the show.
BBC

China: North Korea fugitive captured after 40-day manhunt

A North Korean man has been re-captured after evading the police for 40 days, following a bold escape from a Chinese prison. The 39-year-old man, known by his Chinese name Zhu Xianjian, was arrested again on Sunday, according to a brief statement from Chinese police. Zhu had been sentenced to...
Republic Monitor

North Korea President Kim Jong Un Shows Up After Month-Long Hiatus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in over a month. He visited a newly created alpine city dubbed a “model” communist “utopia” in an attempt to cement his legacy despite dire food shortages. State media reported Kim’s trip to northern city of Samjiyon on Tuesday...
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
Vice

She Was Ordered Into Quarantine, Then Chinese Authorities Beat Her Corgi to Death

Outrage brewed online over the weekend in China after government workers broke into a woman’s home and killed her dog while she was being held in quarantine. The woman, named only as Fu and living in Shangrao in the eastern province of Jiangxi, was ordered to leave her home on Friday for a hotel after positive cases were detected in her residential compound. Hours later, a surveillance camera at her home showed workers in hazmat suits lever open her door and beat her Corgi dog with steel rods, according to Chinese news reports.
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
