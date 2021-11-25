ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More Than 31K Passengers Flew Out Of BWI On Wednesday, Marking New Pandemic High Point

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for departing passenger traffic since...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

TSA administrator claims that federal vaccine mandate for staff will NOT delay Thanksgiving flights - despite last figures showing that just 60% are jabbed: Holiday Air Travel set to return to pre-pandemic levels

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge. Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what's traditionally TSA's busiest travel period.
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

TSA Estimates Thanksgiving Travel At BWI Will Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials expect a lot of people will be flying home this Thanksgiving. The agency is preparing for activity at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to return to pre-pandemic levels during the Thanksgiving travel period between Friday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 28. Officials advised travelers to wear a mask in the airport and arrive two hours before their flight to go through security screening. “Travelers should expect to see a very busy airport if they are traveling during the Thanksgiving timeframe,” said Reginald Stephens, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for BWI. “What passengers need to know is that we are ready and prepared for the expected increase in the number of individuals planning to fly out of BWI.” Stephens also advised passengers to research what items they can and cannot pack in a carry-on bag. According to the agency, the busiest travel days are the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019, nearly 2.9 million people passed through TSA security checkpoints across the country, the agency said.
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

TSA Screens Over 2.2 Million Passengers Friday, Marking Highest Number Since Start Of Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is returning close to pre-pandemic levels. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced that TSA officers in the United States screened a little 2,242,956 airline passengers on Friday, which marks the highest amount since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving travel period has begun!” Farbstein tweeted on Saturday. JUST IN: @TSA officers screened 2,242,956 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, Nov. 19. It's the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving travel period has begun! #MaskUp — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 20, 2021 Earlier in the week, TSA administrator David Pekoske said it expects to screen about 20 million passengers nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, Logan Airport said it is anticipating between 800,000 to 900,000 passengers over the next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln Airport sees another post-pandemic passenger high

October was another strong month for the Lincoln Airport. The airport saw more than 22,000 passengers in October, its best monthly performance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Passenger numbers have now increased every month since February, as airlines slowly recover from the loss of passengers due to the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bwi#Tsa#Airport Security#High Point#Linthicum#Wjz
cbslocal.com

Last Minute Holiday Travelers Head Out Of BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Airport was pretty much a ghost town on Thanksgiving Day but there were still travelers there catching last-minute flights. Travelers like Dwayne Barrett of Texas enjoy last-minute travel. “The planes are never crowded,” Barrett said. “TSA doesn’t have lines and usually the flights are cheaper.”
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
kurv.com

Thanksgiving Travel: 2.3M Flew On Wednesday

The Thanksgiving travel rush is proving to be just as busy as expected. More than two-point-three million people flew out on Wednesday. It wasn’t quite the record high of 2019 but it was the busiest day since the low point of the pandemic. This Sunday will be the biggest test...
TRAVEL
The Spokesman-Review

Flying high: Spokane International Airport records pre-pandemic passenger levels ahead of Thanksgiving travel season

Marc and Tammy Rubino were geared up Friday at Spokane International Airport for a flight to Seattle to see the Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. It’s not a trip the Rathdrum couple said they would’ve attempted last year, even if they could have, amid the various restrictions and cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic did end up nixing the Rubinos’ annual trip to Seattle to see the Boston Red Sox play the Mariners.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
TravelPulse

TSA Sets New Single-Day Pandemic Mark for Air Travelers

Five days after setting a single-day record for the most number of fliers in the pandemic era, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) re-set the mark and is closing in on its prediction for the number of air travelers during the Thanksgiving Holiday. The TSA processed 2,311,978 passengers on Wednesday, November...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCCI.com

Airline passengers may surpass 2019 mark at DSM

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of passengers traveling through the Des Moines International Airport during the long holiday weekend may surpass the pre-pandemic total from 2019, officials said. The airport projected more than 21,000 passengers between Wednesday and Sunday. The total over the same period in 2019 was 20,000.
DES MOINES, IA
KRON4 News

Thanksgiving passenger totals at Oakland International more than double last year’s traffic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport (OAK) is reporting it saw twice as many travelers this Thanksgiving compared to last year, nearly reaching pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels based on reported security checkpoints. The airport says over 148,000 passengers departed from OAK between November 19 and 28. The uptick in travelers is over 2.5 times […]
OAKLAND, CA
travelersunited.org

73 percent of sick plane passengers would fly, flight changes too costly

Almost three-quarters of contagious airline passengers polled would fly when sick to save money and vacations. In a Travelers United newsletter poll completed recently, almost 73 percent of sick plane passengers said they would fly even if they had the flu or coronavirus. The predominant reason was that they needed to travel and changing their tickets at the last minute would result in higher airfares. More than half of those would fly because either airfare would be higher (even without change fees) or it was “too late” to make changes to their vacation package land arrangements or hotel bookings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS New York

TSA Confident Start Of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Will Not Impact Staffing During Thanksgiving Travel Period

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people traveling through U.S. airports this weekend has already reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. And with a vaccine mandate for federal workers starting Monday, there’s concern the Transportation Security Administration could struggle to stay fully staffed for the holiday travel rush, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. The TSA said Sunday it does not anticipate the mandate will impact the agency’s operations as it has been preparing for this for months. “I don’t think they should expect chaos. We work very closely with the airlines, with the airports. We have travel projections for the coming...
TRAVEL
Anchorage Daily News

8 unruly airline passengers face a total of more than $160,000 in fines

U.S. regulators proposed $161,823 in fines against eight airline passengers for alleged alcohol-related misbehavior, saying the rate of unruly behavior on flights “remains too high.”. The highest penalty announced in a statement Monday was $40,823 against a traveler who flew Southwest Airlines Co. on April 15 from San Jose, California,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CDC expanding surveillance at 4 major US airports to look for Omicron

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers, the agency's director said Tuesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing that the CDC is expanding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

DIA: New TSA Line Configuration Was ‘Highly Successful’ During Thanksgiving Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say their new TSA configuration worked over the Thanksgiving travel period. The changes were prompted by massive lines in the weeks and months leading up to the holiday. DIA officials say the maximum wait time for passengers going through TSA lines last week was less than 20 minutes. (credit: CBS) TSA confirmed that staff would be place for all 30 screening lanes at security checkpoints. They say about 425,000 people passed through the airport between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28. The busiest day was Sunday, Nov. 28 with more than 73,000 passengers. DIA says traveler traffic was down about 7% compared to the same week in 2019, pre-pandemic, however they say this year was still 5% more than U.S. rates overall. Those headed to the airport can always check security wait times and parking lot capacity at Flydenver.com.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Covid: US tightens travel testing rules due to spread of omicron variant

The US is set to tighten testing requirements for travellers entering the country in a bid to stem the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.International arrivals will now have to take a Covid test within 24 hours of their departure to the US, regardless of vaccination status, as opposed to the previous 72-hour time allowance.The new restrictions will be introduced “early next week”, according to an official statement from the White House.The updated rules will apply to all passengers arriving into the country, whether international travellers or US citizens.Even those who are fully vaccinated will have to comply. International travellers...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy