Britney Spears is a free woman. After that the singer of Toxic she was raised from the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears, which lasted 13 years, the singer suddenly found herself free to do, say and act as she wants. A new sensation in front of which Britney was unable to restrain herself, giving vent to all the desires she had kept repressed for more than a decade: going to dinner at a restaurant, managing her own Instagram page, drinking a glass of champagne or, again, decide how to live your intimacy with your partner in the way that suits you best. Simple and very normal things that until a few days ago Britney could do only after the approval of her father who, today, has been ousted from her life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO