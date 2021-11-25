ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad shoulder 'new normal' for Browns' Baker Mayfield; lower-body issues now include groin injury

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
 6 days ago

BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with left shoulder injuries since Week 2, so that has become “kind of the new normal.”

Now he faces the challenge of improving his accuracy while compensating for a sore left heel and a groin injury suffered in Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions.

On Wednesday, Mayfield's bruised right knee, hurt on a hit by Matt Judon in a 45-7 loss at New England on Nov. 14 , was removed from the injury report and the groin problem was added. Mayfield did not practice even though coach Kevin Stefanski expected him to about a half hour before.

Going into a crucial game in Baltimore on “Sunday Night Football,” Mayfield acknowledged Wednesday that his lower body plays an important part in his throwing motion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fKhf_0d6oZmJw00
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield David Richard, AP

“Yeah, especially for me, kind of an unorthodox throwing motion when it comes to my lower body, just how violent it is,” Mayfield said. “Your lower body is so important in your throwing motion regardless, so it's been definitely a different issue to overcome.

“The shoulder stuff's kind of the new normal, I'm not really worried about that anymore. Still trying to protect it as much as I can, but there's plays to be made with my feet, and that's where I've been kind of frustrated.”

Mayfield explained he’s been bothered by the heel for weeks, but it became more of a problem in a 41-16 victory at Cincinnati on Nov. 7.

“It was one of those things that the day after games, weeks prior to that, but the first time I felt it during the game was in Cincinnati,” Mayfield said. “I don't know if it was turf or grass or what.”

Despite that, Mayfield said, "I’m feeling better and better as the weeks go on. No setbacks, so we’ll see.”

He no longer sounded as if he's bothered by the harness he's wearing to keep the shoulder in place after suffering a torn labrum against the Houston Texans on Sept. 19 and fracturing the humerus in that shoulder Oct. 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

But going back to the Bengals game, Mayfield has had a new injury crop up each of the last three weeks. In the past two games, he's completed 26 of 50 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions for a rating of 54.5.

Mayfield ranks 22nd in the league in passer rating (91.3) and 25th in completion percentage (64.0). Only three starting quarterbacks who have played at least 10 games — Daniel Jones (Giants), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) and Justin Fields (Bears) — have fewer than Mayfield's 10 TD passes, and Fields and Lawrence are rookies.

Browns safety John Johnson III said his confidence in Mayfield hasn't wavered.

“We watch how he practices, he wants to be perfect and that comes with anybody,” Johnson said. “A lot of guys on our team get frustrated when we don’t have the success that we’ve had. But we’ve got the utmost confidence. We see each and every day in practice he’s competing, battling, injuries or not, so we know on Sunday he’s going to give it his best shot. And that’s all we can ask for — put us in a position to win.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Bad shoulder 'new normal' for Browns' Baker Mayfield; lower-body issues now include groin injury

