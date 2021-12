Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have been loved by fans around the world for decades, with NASA recently detailing how the beloved beagle is taking his fame into the stratosphere when he joins the crew of the upcoming Artemis I mission. This wouldn't be the first time the playful pooch has embarked upon such an exciting mission, having also taken part in the Apollo 10 mission, with this upcoming opportunity spreading joy to all of his Earth-bound friends and outer space enthusiasts. The plush Snoopy is set to serve as the mission's zero-gravity indicator on their mission around the Moon.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO