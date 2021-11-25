ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About aespa — the K-Pop Girl Group from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Nicholas Rice
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the four ladies of aespa became the first-ever K-Pop girl group to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. According to NYLON, the performance also made them the second K-Pop act to perform at the annual holiday event, following a performance by NCT 127 at...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Aespa: 5 Things To Know About K-POP Band Performing At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

South Korean girl group Aespa will be among the star-studded performers at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC. Here’s what you need to know about Aespa. The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25 will have a special K-Pop performance — but it won’t be featuring BTS. Aespa, an all-female South Korean group that formed last year, will be delivering an epic performance at the annual event in New York City. K-Pop fans are obviously very familiar with the award-winning BTS, but Aespa is starting to really make it big in the music industry. Below, everything you need to know about Aespa, before their big Thanksgiving Day performance.
MUSIC
Secret NYC

Everything You Need To Know About The Return Of The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

We sadly had to say goodbye to some annual NYC traditions last year due to COVID-19, but luckily most are now returning. And that includes the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Though the parade did happen last year, it was very pared down and mostly virtual. The traditional parade route was vastly shortened to only a block, and people could only view it from home — no longer as spectators on the streets of NYC. It was also taped ahead of time and not aired LIVE as usual.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

K-pop group aespa participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in US

Seoul [South Korea], November 29 (ANI/Global Economic): The popular K-pop group aespa participated in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the largest Thanksgiving Day event in the US. According to their agency SM Entertainment, aespa was the first K-pop girl group to attend the parade held in New York on November 25...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

aespa are spotted at the airport heading to New York City for the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Parade'

Aespa are seen at the Incheon International airport today (November 21 KST)!. As previously reported last November 1 KST, the American department store chain 'Macy's' have announced the official lineup for the Thanksgiving Parade and aespa are one of the artists to perform at the said event, with this, aespa become the first K-pop girl group to perform at the event.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
