17-year-old boy dies following double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A 17-year-old boy has died following a double shooting in Aurora late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of S. Addison Way, near the intersection of South Gun Club Road and E. Belleview Ave., according to police.

The caller told police that two people shot each other. Both were taken to the hospital.

The circumstances which led to the shooting have not yet been determined, but detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspect outstanding, police said Thursday morning.