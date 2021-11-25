ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

17-year-old boy dies following double shooting in Aurora

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSjA5_0d6oZcUg00

AURORA, Colo. – A 17-year-old boy has died following a double shooting in Aurora late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of S. Addison Way, near the intersection of South Gun Club Road and E. Belleview Ave., according to police.

The caller told police that two people shot each other. Both were taken to the hospital.

The circumstances which led to the shooting have not yet been determined, but detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspect outstanding, police said Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Boy#Police#Major Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy