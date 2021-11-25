ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa farmer Muhlbauer ends US Senate campaign

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUMXw_0d6oZW9C00

Western Iowa farmer and former Crawford County supervisor Dave Muhlbauer is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Chuck Grassley.

Muhlbauer announced Tuesday he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination for Senate. In his announcement, Muhlbauer noted the recent death of a nephew and the "devastating effect" on his family. Muhlbauer began his campaign in May.

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, Minden City Council member Glenn Hurst and former state Rep. Bob Krause of Burlington are still seeking the Democratic nomination. Grassley is running for an eighth U.S. Senate term. State Sen. Jim Carlin also is seeking the Republican nomination.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy