ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy, NE

Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

By TED SHAFFREY and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujIpH_0d6oZUNk00

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The lineup of balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, performers and Santa Claus again wended through 2 1/2 miles of Manhattan streets Thursday.

Participants were confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year. Spectators were shut out in 2020 but are lining the route again this time.

The Thanksgiving parade is the latest U.S. holiday event to make a comeback amid the ongoing pandemic. Still, some safety measures continue. Parade staffers and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and most must wear masks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy