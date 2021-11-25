ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9tqg_0d6oZOKc00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes, Indiana has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Three other charges were dropped as a result. The Indianapolis Star reports that video footage showed Sanders in the Capitol that day.

But the FBI investigation began after it received a tip that Sanders was in a Vincennes bakery bragging about being within 70 feet of protester Ashli Babbitt when Capitol police fatally shot her.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indy FOP President calls for legislative change amid record-breaking violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the increasing violence and the record-breaking number of homicides in Indianapolis. This comes after two IMPD officers were stabbed on the north side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. “We are grateful for all the prayers and contacts that we […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

CRIME MAPPING: How Indianapolis’ record-breaking homicide year is tracking into December

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis entered into the final month of the year with a record-breaking homicide total. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the latest homicide report showing 249 total homicides as of Dec. 1, compared to 225 on the same day in 2020. 2021 has almost consistently been pacing higher in homicides than […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

A violent night for Indianapolis leaves 6 people shot

INDIANAPOLIS — Within the span of three hours, six people have been shot throughout Indianapolis. Of these six people shot, two of them died from their injuries, bringing this year’s total homicides to 251. IMPD has been responding to all cases either with homicide detectives, aggravated assault responders or night watch. 8800 block of Westfield […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana organizations continuing to address impact of COVID-19 pandemic on youth

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana organizations are continuing to address how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our nation’s youth. If there is one word that almost became overused in 2020 it would be unprecedented. The pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to many aspects of our lives. But if you ask Whitney Nixon, service provider support director for […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
FOX59

Another fire at Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled north side apartment complex caught fire yet again Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported and it was under control in 25 minutes, IFD said. According to IFD, 5 adults and 3 children […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Teens react to Indy’s homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS — The teenagers lounged and feigned only minimal interest in the day room of VOICES, an organization where students who have found themselves kicked out of school or on the rebound from the juvenile justice system gather, typically under court order, to reset their priorities and hopefully find a path back to responsible citizenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Ap#The Indianapolis Star#Fbi#Fox 59
FOX59

IMPD considers update to officer disciplinary process

INDIANAPOLIS — Under its current rules, regulations and disciplinary process, IMPD commanders treat all similar infractions the same with identical penalties regardless of context or circumstance. For example, an officer running a red light while responding to a murder scene would be penalized the same as an officer driving through a red light who was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Indiana House Republicans file bill to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican lawmakers have filed a bill that would limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The proposal was introduced earlier this month and has faced criticism from business leaders and medical experts, along with some other Hoosiers. More than 50 Indiana House Republicans have signed on as co-authors of House Bill 1001, which has been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 dead after shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot to death on the north side at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Officers had found two adult males shot at the 8800 block of Westfield Way, and homicide detectives are on the scene. This marks 251 total homicides. There is no information regarding the victims, suspect or cause […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police: Columbus man held on $1M bond in son’s fentanyl-related death

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested in connection with the death of his son. Investigators said the boy died from fentanyl exposure. Officers took Travis Tuttle into custody Monday. He’s being held at the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy