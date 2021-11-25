ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TIM's CEO ready to step aside to facilitate assessment of KKR's bid - ANSA

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDEqi_0d6oZNRt00

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said on Thursday he was ready to step aside in order to allow the group's board to make a smoother assessment of KKR's takeover proposal, ANSA news agency reported.

In a letter to the board members, Gubitosi added that the board should not put off the decision on KKR's bid as it could be interpreted as defending interests of certain shareholders, Ansa reported.

TIM's top investor Vivendi was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 bln

(Adds detail, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn said on Thursday it would buy privately held online investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion). Interactive investor Chief Executive Officer Richard Wilson will join abrdn and continue to lead the platform, the asset manager said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Exclusive - Softbank led funding round for sustainability start-up Clarity AI

LONDON (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 has led the latest funding round for sustainability data technology platform Clarity AI, alongside existing investors including BlackRock, valuing the start-up at $450 million, its founder told Reuters. The $50 million funding round, completed in August, also included Fifth Wall Climate...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan reported to back KKR's bid for Telecom Italia with $51B of financing

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.5%) is committing to support KKR's (KKR -2.4%) proposal to buy Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) (NYSE:TI.A) with EUR 45B ($51B) in financing, Reuters says, citing an article in Italian daily Il Messaggero. In a letter of commitment, the bank said it's prepared to increase the commitment to higher...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

KKR Bids for Telecom Italia

New York-based private equity firm KKR is taking aim at Italy’s biggest telecommunications company with a takeover bid for Telecom Italia. Earlier this month, Telecom Italia announced it may seek to renegotiate its $1.1 billion deal with DAZN to distribute Serie A broadcasts after Telecom posted disappointing earnings results. Formerly...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Ansa#Ceo#Milan#Ansa News Agency
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
businesstravelnews.com

As Cvent Readies Public Move, CEO Aggarwal Assesses Hybrid Path

Meetings management titan Cvent in July announced that it planned to go public during the fourth quarter of 2021 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II, a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group. Cvent, founded in 1999, had been public once before but Vista Equity Partners took it private in 2016 when it bought the company for $1.65 billion. With the SPAC, other companies can invest in Cvent at $10 per share, a figure that values the company at $5.3 billion and could provide about $800 million in cash. Among those investors are Fidelity Management & Research Co., Hedosophia, Oaktree Capital Management and virtual conferencing giant Zoom Video Communications. Cvent founder and CEO Reggie Aggarwal spoke with BTN senior editor Donna M. Airoldi in late November and said the company planned to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange the morning of Dec. 9. He also talked about the benefits of going public and the future of the meetings industry. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Inditex founder’s daughter to become chairwoman, CEO stepping aside

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish fashion retailer giant Inditex said on Tuesday Marta Ortega, the daughter of its founder, will take over as chairwoman of the group in April with a new CEO, as a last step of a generational handover started a decade ago. She will replace Pablo Isla, who took...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

JPMorgan to back KKR’s 45 billion euro financing in TIM deal -paper

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR’s proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TIM) includes a letter of commitment by JPMorgan to support the 45 billion euros ($51 billion) financing needed for the deal, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported. JPMorgan said in the letter it was ready to lift its commitment above...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

KKR offer prompts Telecom Italia board showdown over CEO's future

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia faces another boardroom showdown after Luigi Gubitosi told them he was ready to quit as chief executive if that helped speed their decision over KKR’s takeover proposal. The board of Telecom Italia (TIM), which meets at 1400 GMT on Friday, will also discuss...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government will discuss KKR’s proposed takeover on Telecom Italia (TIM) when the U.S. fund makes a binding proposal, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday. TIM said on Sunday it had received a non-binding 10.8 billion euro ($12.10 billion) offer from KKR aimed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TIM's top investor Vivendi digs in after KKR's approach

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it intended to stay in the group for the long haul, signalling to KKR (KKR.N) it could hamper the U.S. fund's takeover plans for the Italian phone company. Vivendi has criticised KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cloud security firm Panther Labs raises fresh funds at $1.4 bln valuation

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Panther Labs raised $120 million in fresh capital as part of an early-stage financing round led by investment manager Coatue, valuing the cloud-based security analytics platform at $1.4 billion. The Series B funding includes investments from ICONIQ Growth, Snowflake Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, S28 Capital and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain's ITV names finance head Chris Kennedy as COO

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV said on Thursday its current finance head, Chris Kennedy, will now also serve as the company’s chief operating officer with immediate effect. There were no other changes to Kennedy’s terms and conditions of employment, the company added. (Reporting by Shanima...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BHP closer to scrapping dual listing after board approval

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd said on Thursday its board approved a proposal to scrap the Australian miner’s dual-listed structure, ahead of a shareholder vote next month to decide on the matter. The world’s top miner has been listed in Australia and the UK since 2001, when it merged with...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Swiggy to invest $700 mln in grocery delivery service Instamart

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Indian food delivery startup Swiggy said on Thursday it would invest $700 million in its grocery delivery service Instamart, to strengthen its footing in a highly competitive domestic market. First launched in the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Gurugram last year, Instamart is...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Walmart CFO Leaving, Neiman Marcus Names SVP Trio, New APAC President at Canada Goose

Walmart Inc. said CFO Brett Biggs will start transitioning out of his role, while Neiman Marcus Group announced several exec appointments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy