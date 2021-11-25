Driver killed, 2 injured in Thanksgiving morning crash near Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and two others were injured Thanksgiving morning in a head-on crash in Contra Costa County.

The California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Vasco Road, just south of Brentwood.

A Ford F-350 was headed north and a Toyota Corolla was traveling south when, for an unknown reason, one of the vehicles crossed over into oncoming traffic near Walnut Boulevard, the CHP reported.

The CHP said the two vehicles collided, killing the driver of the Toyota.

The pickup truck driver sustained major injuries and was hospitalized. A passenger in the Toyota was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

CHP investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been reported.

Anyone with more information about the deadly collision has been asked to call the Contra Costa CHP at 925-646-4980.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.