Public Safety

Pakistan woman journalist targeted in eastern city of Lahore

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan — An assailant targeted a female Pakistani journalist in the eastern city of Lahore while she was driving with her daughter and sister late at night, the police said Thursday. The attacker used an...

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's 3rd most polluted city

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore on Tuesday became the world’s third most polluted city as increasing smog has engulfed Pakistan's cultural capital, an air quality monitoring company said. The bad air has sickened hundreds with respiratory and other illnesses. Lahore ranked third behind Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and Mongolia's...
Pakistan Journalist body condemns chasing of journalists, FAFEN members

Slamabad [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the chasing of journalists and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) members by unknown persons in different vehicles and called for immediate stop of "third-grade" tactics, local media reported. PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary-General...
Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

The anti-smog squad van careens through choking traffic in Lahore, on its way to track down factories belching out smoke -- a seemingly futile task in one of the world's most polluted cities. Lahore is routinely ranked as one of the world's most polluted urban centres, and frequently tops daily rankings. 
Pakistan journalists hold demonstration for rights in Punjab province

Lahore [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Scores of journalists associated with regional newspapers in Pakistan's Punjab province took out a demonstration on Tuesday to push the Imran Khan government to meet several of their demands. The participants, led by Regional Union of Journalists (RUJ) President Shafqat Gilani, conducted a long march...
Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
Belarus targets journalists, activists with mass raids

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Belarus raided the homes of dozens of journalists and activists Wednesday, according to a human rights group, in what appeared to be the biggest one-day crackdown on dissent in the past three months. Independent journalists, human rights advocates and activists in at least nine large...
Residents in Pakistan's Lahore Experiences Air Pollution as Smog Blankets the City

An air quality monitor deemed Lahore, Pakistan's capital city, to be the most polluted city in the world, and inhabitants are pleading with the government to take action. Residents in Lahore Calls For Government Intervention. According to IQAir, a Swiss technology firm that manages the AirVisual monitoring platform, Lahore had...
Sativa Transue: Boyfriend arrested in hotel bathrobe for allegedly beating US tourist to death at Mexico resort

The boyfriend of a woman from Washington, found dead in her Cancun hotel room, has been arrested for her murder. Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor N, 31, were vacationing for the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico.A hotel worker found her inside her room on 27 November and called 911 to report an unconscious woman. According to the Mexican police, Transue was killed the previous night, on 26 November. Her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly beat her to death, reported Law & Crime. The motive has not yet been ascertained.A Twitter account linked to the Cancun law...
Thick smog fills sky over city in Pakistan

The skies over Lahore, Pakistan, continued to be filled with smog on Nov. 18, as high levels of pollution lingered in the air. Lahore is home to 11 million people and is one of the most polluted cities on Earth.
Pakistan opposition trades barbs over bribing voters ahead of by-polls in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Pakistan Opposition parties have traded barbs against each other over bribing voters ahead of Lahore National Assembly's by-elections, scheduled for next month. A war for votes between Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has gone beyond the constituency to social media,...
She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
