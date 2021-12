A vehicle crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Parkway (Columbus, GA) Nationwide Report

Authorities reported that a truck ran into the Aspen Dental office on Veterans Parkway.

As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the area of 6783 Veterans Parkway after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A vehicle crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Parkway

November 25, 2021