I am writing to clearly express my lack of support for how the county delegation is handling its relationship with Gunstock. I have already expressed my disappointment with the lack of public testimony and discussion and now I am focusing on my perception of what is happening given that the delegation has denied public discussion at the meetings. One thing has become glaringly obvious, the delegation has put politics over good governance and common sense.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO