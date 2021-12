Following their gritty win Monday in Sacramento, Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers will attempt to outplay the current MVP frontrunner, Steph Curry. The Sixers are currently 2-3 on the road trip, despite a multitude of absences. Yet again, the injury report will be something to monitor heading into Wednesday night. The Sixers found a way to sneak past the Kings without starters Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry. A result of that nature will be much more challenging against this synergistic Warriors team.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO