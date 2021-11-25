The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions for Thursday Night's Egg Bowl

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are set to square off on Thanksgiving night.

The annual Egg Bowl has returned to the Magnolia State, and the Rebels and Bulldogs are set to once again do battle on Thanksgiving night.

Ole Miss has a shot at its first 10-win regular season in program history, and with a win in Starkville on Thursday would all but punch its ticket to a New Year's Six bowl game. The last time the Egg Bowl was played in Starkville, however, things went the way of the Bulldogs after Elijah Moore's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to a missed extra point in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Although Ole Miss got its revenge last season in Oxford, the Rebels will have to deal with the hostile environment in Starkville on Thursday.

Here are The Grove Report's staff predictions for the game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

John Garcia Jr.

This Egg Bowl has about as much on the line -- along with as much uncertainty -- as any I could remember focusing on in recent years. Both offenses can light you up, and each defense has its moments, Ole Miss being opportunistic and turnover-inducing while MSU has a top 10 rush defense nationally.

Plenty is at stake, too. That 10-win regular season for the Rebels and a continued strong close to the season for State, while playing spoiler to its rival and vaulting into the top 25 with the best regular season in a few years.

At the outset, I viewed this as a potential shootout, eyeing that 61.5 over/under on the SI Sportsbook with some calls to make (kidding). Now, as the forecast may feature some rain with temperatures dropping, I'm thinking it may be a little bit more of a classic SEC type of game. If that's the case, it favors Ole Miss for its ability to run the football and utilize a multitude of play-makers as a compliment.

Plus, it's Matt Corral's last Egg Bowl and I don't see him being denied, even though it should be a fun one.

Prediction: Ole Miss 28, Mississippi State 24

Cole Thompson

This newfound rivalry is one of college football's best because of coaching. Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach on Thanksgiving? This is the game of the weekend.

Should the game be played at Vaught-Hemingway, give me the Rebels. Instead, Will Rogers will have the cowbells swinging loud and proud at Davis Wade. Leach pulls off the eight-win season.

Prediction: Mississippi State 45, Ole Miss 35

Carleigh Holt

After seeing the Egg Bowl in person last year, I think this game could go in favor of either team.

I think the game will toggle back and forth with who is taking the lead throughout. Matt Corral will have more viewers watching him after his announcement of leaving Ole Miss last week, and it will be a good in-state rivalry game to watch with many changes in momentum. Matt Corral and the offense will have to bring their best game in order to pull out the road win, but I think they do just that.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 31

Ben King

I'm predicting a close matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. State is playing with nothing to lose, but their defense won't be able to contain Jerrion Ealy and Matt Corral.

Ealy will clear 100 yards on the ground and find the end zone once. Corral is going to throw for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Corral will also put up 70 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Prediction: Ole Miss 28, Mississippi State 24

Matt Galatzan

Ole Miss has a chance for its first 10-win regular season in school history. I don't think Lane Kiffin will let that opportunity go to waste.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 27

John Macon Gillespie

As someone who grew up in Mississippi around this rivalry, giving predictions for it can sometimes be foolish, but I'm going to give one anyway.

Mississippi State has seemingly found its groove as of late, and Ole Miss has appeared to hit a bit of a lull in second half play late in their schedule despite continuing to pile up wins. There's also the factor of the hostile environment in Starkville on Thursday night. It's different when Ole Miss comes to town. It always has been.

That being said, Matt Corral has seen that environment before and will know what to expect. In a game like this, give me the more experienced quarterback in a close one.

Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 28

