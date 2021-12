As you age, staying on top of your health usually involves staying active, maintaining a healthy diet, and dropping any bad habits such as smoking. But when it comes to the topic of having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail, studies have gone back and forth on whether or not even a tiny tipple now and then can be beneficial or harmful in any way. Now, a new study has added evidence to the pile that seniors aged 70 and older could lower their death risk by having a small number of alcoholic drinks each week. Read on to see how much you may need to raise a glass to your heart health.

DRINKS ・ 16 DAYS AGO