ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utes to honor Lowe and Jordan with helmet design against Colorado

By Sophie Bress
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PP2xL_0d6oWwVf00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, the University of Utah football team will bring a slightly new look to the field. The Utes will honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, football teammates who died within nine months of each other, with a new helmet design.

The design will feature the two’s commemorative logo on the side, which combines the initials of both former players with their number, 22, in place of the usual drum and feather logo. The Utes retired No. 22 following the men’s passing. It is the first number to be retired in the history of Utah Football.

Jordan died as a result of an accidental gunshot wound on December 26, 2020, and Lowe was killed in a house party shooting in Sugar House on Oct. 3, 2021. The two, who were recruited out of the same high school in Texas, were beloved amongst their teammates and were described as a nearly inseparable pair of best friends.

‘It’s been very humbling’ says artist behind Utah football’s USS Salt Lake City helmets

To memorialize the two, Utah has also established a memorial scholarship, which will be awarded to current Utah football players each year that exemplify the values and character of Jordan and Lowe.

The Utes will showcase the new helmet design for the first time during their regular-season finale this Friday. The matchup against Colorado will kick off at 2 p.m. from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Last week, Utah locked up a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a dominant victory over No.3-ranked Oregon. That game also featured a unique helmet for the Utes as part of their USS Salt Lake City uniform as part of Military Appreciation Night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Shorthanded Utes get blown out in Pac-12 opener by #20 USC, 93-73

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Down to eight scholarship players due to various injuries, the Utes basketball team has little chance against #20 USC Wednesday night. Isaiah Mobley scored a career-high 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds as the Trojans opened Pac-12 play Wednesday night by rolling to a 93-73 victory over […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC4

USC Athletics issues apology to BYU over ‘offensive chant’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – The University of Southern California’s (USC) Athletics Department has issued an apology to Brigham Young University (BYU) after an “offensive chant” was heard during Saturday night’s collegiate football game. The BYU Cougars played against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night, winning 35-31. An offensive, expletive-filled […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC4

BYU beats Utah at Huntsman Center for first time in 10 years

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – BYU usually leans heavily on senior Alex Barcello. So when Utah tried to take Barcello away on Saturday night, Te’Jon Lucas was more than ready to grab the reins for the Cougars. Lucas scored a season-high 18 points to lead BYU to a 75-64 win over Utah. In doing so, […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
ABC4

Another warm and hazy Utah day ahead for the first day of December

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Wednesday Utah! We have yet again another day of above-average warmth and poor air quality all thanks to that stubborn high-pressure system that has just been hanging over us. As this high meanders through the west, we remain under that very stable and calm air mass that allows this inversion […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell scores 30 as Jazz blow past Portland, 129-107

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 Monday night. Jordan Clarkson added 22 points for Utah, which used quick passes and spacing to make 19 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field a game after making a season-high 20 3’s. […]
NBA
ABC4

Man leaving Utah after rent spikes by $300

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Matt isn’t alone. He knows this. But it doesn’t make his rent any easier to pay. “I was devastated,” said Matt. That devastation, he says, came in the form of a letter — a notification that his 2-bedroom apartment in Taylorsville would cost him more than $300 per month extra if […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Utah#Utes#Sugar House#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Jazz rebound with 127-105 blowout victory over New Orleans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There would be no last-second dramatics this time around. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season. A […]
NBA
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy