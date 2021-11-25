ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Stood to Gain From the Grammys’ Sudden Expansion of Its Big Award Categories?

By Jem Aswad
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day before the 2022 Grammy Awards nominees were announced, representatives from the Recording Academy, which oversees the awards, began informing members of the media that the four top awards — the “Big Four” of Best Album, Song, Record and New Artist — would be expanded to ten from the previous...

Grammy Chief Harvey Mason jr. Talks Rule Changes, Jon Batiste’s Big Nominations, and Rock Category

No matter who wins or is nominated for 2022, the Grammy Awards arguably have undergone more major changes in the past year than they have at any time in their history. Acting on a mandate for change that ostensibly began years ago but only began to take convincing form in 2019, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. has addressed the multiple criticisms against the organization head-on, speaking diplomatically and working in consensus with its ruling board of directors, but letting action do the talking. He, the board and the management team have revamped the staff, enacted multiple initiatives to increase diversity and currency in the Academy membership, increased get-out-the-vote efforts, and, not least, distributed more than $25 million in Covid-19 relief to music people via the Academy’s charitable wing, MusiCares — and then there are the changes in the Grammys themselves.
Grammys Move From 8 to 10 Nominees in Major Categories

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday — Grammy nominations day — the Recording Academy revealed it is expanding the number of nominees in the big four general field categories from eight to 10 nominees, effective immediately. Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best...
Why the 2022 Album of the Year Grammy Category Is So Crowded

Billboard Explains: Why so many names are listed under 2022's album of the year noms. Jon Stewart got off a great line on Feb. 27, 2002, when he was hosting the 44th annual Grammy Awards. After a small army of people took the stage when the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack won album of the year, Stewart joked, “I want to point out that you get to come up if you worked on the album, not just if you heard it.”
Olivia Rodrigo & FINNEAS Both Land 2022 Grammy Nominations in All Big Four Categories

Olivia Rodrigo and FINNEAS are both nominated in each of the Big Four categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards – album, record and song of the year plus best new artist. Rodrigo was honored for her debut album Sour and its smash single “drivers license.” FINNEAS is up for producing and co-writing work with his sister, Billie Eilish, and for best new artist in his own right.
2022 Grammy Awards: The Jewish nominees, from Doja Cat to Drake to an Israeli cellist

(JTA) — Some of the music industry’s most popular Jewish artists were included in the 2022 Grammy Award nominations unveiled on Tuesday. Doja Cat, a Black and Jewish pop star-rapper hybrid who has become one of the most listened-to artists in the world — Spotify lists her as the 7th-most-streamed musician on its platform as of Wednesday morning — racked up nominations in in seven categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Melodic Rap Performance and Rap Song. She has a Jewish mother and a non-Jewish South African father.
The 2022 Grammy Award Nominees

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You. Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name) Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe) Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever. Song...
Grammy nominees in top categories for 64th annual show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of nominees in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy. — Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste; “Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber; “Planet Her (Deluxe Edition),” Doja Cat; “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish; “Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.; “MONTERO,” Lil Nas X; “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Evermore,” Taylor Swift; “Donda,” Kanye West.
Jon Batiste leads 2022 Grammy nominations; Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish vie for big awards

Jon Batiste’s “Bigger Than Us” is an apt description of the musician’s Grammy recognition. The jazz/R&B veteran, best known as the bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” corralled a leading 11 nominations for the 64th annual ceremony, including first-time nods for record ("Freedom") and album of the year ("We Are"). Batiste’s nominations spanned seven fields including the ultra-competitive general field, jazz, classical and music video/film.
Grammy Nomination Snubs: Kacey Musgraves, Drake Left Out of Major Categories

Kacey Musgraves’ potential 2022 Grammy nominations made headlines last month when it emerged that the Recording Academy had decided that her latest release, star-crossed, wasn’t eligible in the country albums category. In the wake of that decision, which prompted a strongly worded letter from the president of Universal Music Group Nashville, Musgraves only scored two nominations, neither of which was for star-crossed as an album. Musgraves has won six Grammys over the course of her career, including album of the year in 2018. Other artists who fared worse than expected as the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were announced today include Drake,...
This Grammy Award-winning producer is chill about being a big deal

Today on Music Monday we did things a little differently. One of the hottest producers in the Midwest, who you probably never heard of, Grammy Award-winner Boogz Da Beast joined Tati Amare to share his musical journey. Boogz Da Beast has a list of people that he worked with in...
See Who Won At The Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 18: Colombian singer Juliana Velasquez poses with her Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic) (CNN) —...
Music Industry Moves: CAA Advances Jeff Krones, Bruno Del Granado; A2IM Reups Richard James Burgess and Promotes Two

Creative Artists Agency announced the promotion of two veteran agents in Nashville and Miami Wednesday. Jeff Krones will become co-head of CAA Nashville Music, while Bruno Del Granado is bumped up to become head of CAA’s global Latin music touring group.    “Today’s appointments of two superbly talented new leaders attest to the tremendous momentum CAA is experiencing across our touring business,” said CAA’s head of music, Rob Light, in a statement. “Jeff and Bruno’s individual instincts, taste, and experience have made them world-class agents, and we look forward to them expanding their impact for clients and CAA in their new leadership roles.”   Krones’ clients include some of the top names in rock, country and other...
Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
