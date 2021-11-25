ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Surge in lockdown household mixing after ‘all vulnerable groups were vaccinated’

By Sarah Knapton,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Household mixing rose rapidly after the Government announced that the four groups most at risk from Covid had been vaccinated, a study has suggested. Research from the University of Leeds showed that in early February, mixing was about 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, but rose to roughly 10 per cent...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Lockdowns#Covid#The University Of Leeds#Scientific Reports
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown to combat skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The measures took effect early Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days. But they will be reevaluated after 10 days. The new restrictions require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care can remain open but parents are encouraged to keep their children home. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has also announced that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate starting Feb. 1. Ahead of the new lockdown, Austrians hit the Christmas markets, shops and caes in force on Sunday, eager for a last day out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TravelPulse

COVID Surge Forces Austria Into Three-Week Lockdown

In devastating news for its own residents as well as tourists, Austria on Friday said it is imposing a three-week lockdown due to a COVID-19 surge in the country, the government announced. “Given the current Coronavirus infection situation, the Austrian Government has announced a temporary nationwide lockdown for Austria. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
philosophynews.com

The Indefensibility of Post-Vaccine Lockdowns

Reasonable people may disagree about the justifiability of early-pandemic lockdowns (while awaiting the availability of vaccines), but this is just nuts:Austrian officials’ decision to impose a lockdown that will last at least 10 days and as many as 20 came after months of struggling attempts to halt the contagion through widespread testing and partial restrictions. Starting Monday, public life in the country is to come to a halt, with people allowed to leave their homes only to go to work or to procure groceries or medicines.What's the justification for this? When vaccines are freely available to all, Covid isn't a serious threat except to those who refuse the vaccine, and thereby accept personal responsibility for the consequences. If policymakers are worried about hospital over-crowding, unvaccinated adults suffering complications from Covid should go to the back of the line. If the unvaccinated are not willing to accept the risk of death due to a lack of hospital beds, they can either (i) get vaccinated, or (ii) stay home or take other precautions while local case rates are high. But if they insist on risking their health, and get seriously ill as a result, they've no-one to blame but themselves. It's simply not reasonable to infringe upon everyone's liberties for fear of harms that individuals have it within their own power to mitigate or avoid.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seattle Times

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Compliance to household mixing restrictions in England decreased with each lockdown

Household mixing significantly decreased in the first lockdown in England and remained relatively low in the second lockdown, but increased during the third lockdown, reports a study published in Scientific Reports. The authors observed that the increase in household mixing by mid-February 2021 during the third lockdown coincided with the wider COVID-19 vaccine rollout across England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Covid jab factory gets £400m expansion boost

A North East factory that has been making coronavirus vaccines is set for a £400m expansion. The Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham, Teesside, has been producing jabs for US-based Novavax and employs some 890 staff. Its workforce will now rise to more than 1,200 under plans set out by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

It looks like Omicron causes milder illness – is this how COVID becomes endemic?

These are very early days in terms of our understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world. Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease (though the World Health Organization has urged caution given the limited data available). At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines than other SARS-CoV-2 strains such as Delta. It is very common for viruses to become less virulent...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

No surge in travel during regional lockdowns, study finds

Regional lockdowns used to reduce the spread of COVID-19 did not result in spikes of people venturing to areas with fewer restrictions to shop, eat, or buy services, a new study has found. Regional lockdowns have been used worldwide to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. In Ontario, the effectiveness...
COLLEGES
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Letters: The omicron response is based on a flawed understanding of risk

SIR – As a consultant surgeon, I have spent my career managing clinical risk, especially with regard to the possibility of infection in surgery. Has a single member of Sage advised a patient on the risks and benefits of interventional treatment?. The chair of the South African Medical Association says...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy