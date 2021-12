Pokemon Journeys has shared a new look at its upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl special coming this Winter to Japan with a new trailer! One of the biggest aspects of the newest iteration of the series has been seeing Ash Ketchum making his way through past regions of the franchise he has explored in the past. This has led him to come face to face with many familiar friends and foes from his past, and now the series will be diving into that past once more with a new set of episodes about the Sinnoh region!

