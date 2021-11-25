ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon's Fall Reuses Some FFXIV Assets Confirms Producer

By Andrew Otton
techraptor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBabylon's Fall is one of the next highly anticipated games coming from PlatinumGames, and in its recent beta test, some testers noticed that armor in the game looked very familiar. Their keen eyes were proved true, as Babylon's Fall Producer Yosuke Saito confirmed in a blog post that the game reuses...

Related
Siliconera

Preview: Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta Suffered From Frustrating Combat

Babylon’s Fall is a title that was announced in 2018 with nothing more than a few motion graphics and a short CGI segment to reveal a potential concept. It wasn’t until late 2019 when actual gameplay footage appeared. It looked smooth. There is always that sort of standard that comes when you’re aware of a developer’s body of work, and I was mostly pleased with what I saw in the trailers. My expectations fairly high, as PlatinumGames created truly interesting character action games like Bayonetta, Vanquish, and the more obscure Anarchy Reigns. But what was Babylon’s Fall in 2019 is different from what the game is now is now. What appeared to be a promising action title transformed into a live service game and, during the latest closed beta test, Babylon’s Fall felt bogged down by clunky controls and the multiplayer system that will be vital to its success.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Babylon's Fall is on track to be Square Enix's next GaaS blunder

If you don’t remember, Babylon’s Fall has been cooking in the oven ever since its initial announcement at E3… 2018. On paper, it looked to be another exciting collaboration between PlatinumGames and Square Enix; after all, their previous project together was NieR: Automata. At that time, Babylon’s Fall looked like another stylish single-player character action game now set in a medieval fantasy setting. After many delays in its seemingly troubled development, the nature of Babylon’s Fall was finally unveiled at E3 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Babylon’s Fall Preview: Tanky Enemies Make This a Slog

It had to happen at some point – Babylon’s Fall might be PlatinumGames’ first bad game. Okay, perhaps bad is a bit of a strong word. Going hands-on with a very small portion of Babylon’s Fall via PS5, ultimately I just found it exceedingly dull. Though with some tweaks, it could be made at least somewhat enjoyable.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Naoki Yoshida
PCGamesN

The Babylon’s Fall beta is promising: why am I still not excited for it?

The re-emergence of Babylon’s Fall at E3 this year probably didn’t rank among your show highlights. I had to double-check if it actually happened; it was that unmemorable. The idea of the Nier: Automata developers creating a live service game is one of the main bugbears of fans – the E3 2021 trailer has a like to dislike ratio of 1:6 – but the blurry visuals and plodding gameplay did little to temper concerns. The good news is that Platinum Games has remedied some of these issues for Babylon’s Fall’s recent beta, but I can’t really say it did much to get me excited for the upcoming PC game.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Babylon's Fall

Square Enix learned nothing from Marvel’s Avengers. That much is clear after spending several hours with the Babylon’s Fall closed beta test. This new games-as-a-service action title from Square Enix and Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames focuses — perhaps too much — on retaining players for hundreds of hours as they grind for the best gear. Like most lousy games-as-a-service titles, it forgets to invest in the mechanics that make action games fun, instead offering a terrible grind destined to alienate players in its attempts to retain them.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Babylon’s Fall appears to be using armor models from Final Fantasy XIV in its most recent beta test

The third closed beta for the upcoming action RPG Babylon’s Fall from Platinum Games and Square-Enix has wrapped up, and one player has noted that the armor in the game looked familiar. Really familiar. Like “this is the armor from Final Fantasy XIV” familiar. While the armor in question appears to have been recolored and had some small details changed, it looks like the majority of the set was indeed reusing models and assets from FFXIV.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Babylon’s Fall Has All the Right Parts for an Epic Adventure

Square Enix has been dipping its toes in the online multiplayer market, most recently with the launch of The Avengers game. With the help of PlatinumGames – the studio behind Bayonetta, and Nier: Automata – Square looks to offer a more traditional MMO experience with their upcoming title, Babylon’s Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Babylon’s Fall has strong combat, but lacks Platinum’s signature style

Imagine a chair. Like, a really good chair. The kind of chair that your Pop-pop used to have. The one that he would sit in for hours watching Mel Brooks films and sipping on his “adult juice.” This chair has everything you need. Soft cushions, a heating pad, reclining mode, and excellent lumbar support. Now, start to strip away all of its components, remove everything that doesn’t serve its function as a chair. What you’re left with is a hunk of mass that you can sit on. That’s how I’d describe Babylon’s Fall in its current state: Technically a chair.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Babylon's Fall combines crispy combat with the Destiny power grind

Katharine and I went hands-on with Babylon’s Fall last week, that online action RPG by PlatinumGames which falls in and out of memory as the years tick by. Still, when an invitation to the third phase of its ongoing closed beta test arrived, I couldn’t help but get excited. These are the folks behind NieR: Automata and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, after all, and now they’re making a live-service, co-op slasher. Sign. Me. Up.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sifu Will Not Have Difficulty Options at Release Confirms Producer

Producer Pierre Tarno has officially confirmed that upcoming video game Sifu will not have any difficulty options at launch. According to the producer talking with media outlet MP1st, developer Sloclap wants its players to learn and adapt over the course of the game. This is the reason for not having difficulty options initially. This also meant that there could be a time where an update will add the feature.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Babylon's Fall Contains Gear and Emotes 'Borrowed' From Final Fantasy 14

Babylon's Fall, the upcoming online fantasy RPG from Platinum Games and Square Enix contains a range of gear and emotes 'borrowed' from Final Fantasy 14. During a recent closed beta for Babylon's Fall, a number of players noticed that the game's armour sported some similar looks to the Final Fantasy MMO. Following speculation, producer Yosuke Saito confirmed the connection in an update post, confirming that not only had Babylon's Fall borrowed a number of assets from FF14 but also that this came following an offer from Final Fantasy 14's director Naoki Yoshida.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP Podcast Episode 348: To the moon with FFXIV’s Endwalker

On this week’s bonus show, Eliot joins Justin to talk about Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming Endwalker, including an overview of the expansion, a look at its new jobs, mysteries we’d like cleared up, and speculation about what’s coming next for the MMO. It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour...
VIDEO GAMES

