Babylon's Fall Reuses Some FFXIV Assets Confirms Producer

Babylon’s Fall is a title that was announced in 2018 with nothing more than a few motion graphics and a short CGI segment to reveal a potential concept. It wasn’t until late 2019 when actual gameplay footage appeared. It looked smooth. There is always that sort of standard that comes when you’re aware of a developer’s body of work, and I was mostly pleased with what I saw in the trailers. My expectations fairly high, as PlatinumGames created truly interesting character action games like Bayonetta, Vanquish, and the more obscure Anarchy Reigns. But what was Babylon’s Fall in 2019 is different from what the game is now is now. What appeared to be a promising action title transformed into a live service game and, during the latest closed beta test, Babylon’s Fall felt bogged down by clunky controls and the multiplayer system that will be vital to its success.

