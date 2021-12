The future of some buffets and cafeterias came under question during the COVID-19 pandemic. Would places like that where there potentially hundreds of people touching and handling food any given day ever be safe? But where it comes to restaurants like this, there are other questions to ponder. Does all-you-can-eat really, actually mean all you can eat? In this case it didn't. Now, one man is standing up and accusing an establishment for discrimination against people who eat too much.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO