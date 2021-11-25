ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Frigid start to Thanksgiving, seasonable temperatures return Friday

fox9.com
 6 days ago

It was a very frigid start to...

www.fox9.com

KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey Day
KAKE TV

High temperatures impacting seasonal activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While many might be glad with the cold weather letting up for a few days this week, it can cause issues if you’re wanting to partake in winter activities. It feels like summer in December for Kansans across the state as we prepare for record breaking...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGUN 9

Record warm temperatures to start December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cloudier skies did not hold our temperatures back at all. The Tucson airport hit a high temperature of 85 degrees today. That is one degree warmer than the previous record set back in 1926. It also ties the all time December record. Only 4 other dates since 1894 have hit that number in December.
TUCSON, AZ
WCPO

Warmer temperatures as sunshine returns

We've been waiting all week for this... warmer air is finally here!. Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm quickly thanks to the southwest wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. It pushes temperatures into the mid 50s by the noon hour and then up to 61 by 3 p.m. today. The sky also turns mostly sunny rather quickly, giving us a very nice day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
fox9.com

Warm December in Minnesota causes calendar confusion

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The calendar may say late fall, but it feels much more like spring. With temperatures in the 50s, Bluff Creek Golf Course in Chanhassen reopened so golfers could get in a few rounds before the snow flies. "I think this is close to the latest...
MINNESOTA STATE

