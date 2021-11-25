ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' PJ Locke: Not on injury report

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Locke (leg) was not on Wednesday's injury report, George Stoia...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Drew Lock replaces injured Teddy Bridgwater during Week 12 game vs. Chargers

Drew Lock has entered the Denver Broncos' Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers following an injury to starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater is questionable to return after suffering a lower leg injury during the first minute of the second quarter. Bridgewater sustained the injury after getting sacked by Chargers safety Derwin James.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Drew Lock, Chargers, Raiders, Marcus Mariota

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said QB Drew Lock has to improve. Lock has made short relief appearances twice this season after starting QB Teddy Bridgewater has been banged up and he’s thrown an interception each time. Fangio admitted it’s tough to prepare to come off the bench at a moment’s notice, but that’s the situation Lock is in.
NFL
FanSided

Why Broncos Country should pick Drew Lock up

After Drew Lock threw an awful interception, much of Broncos Country has turned their back on him. However, he is still a member of the Denver Broncos. Beneath the surface of the Denver Broncos dominating 28-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers lies one egregious error from backup quarterback, Drew Lock.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Activate Three From COVID-19 List Including QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos officially activated QB Drew Lock, DB Michael Ojemudia and LB Justin Strnad from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. The Broncos received a roster exemption for Lock. Lock, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos get positive injury updates with Chiefs on deck

The Denver Broncos got some much-needed positive injury updates following the team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers with the Chiefs on deck. The Denver Broncos haven’t really been able to get out of a victory unscathed this season, and their win against the Los Angeles Chargers was no different.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos must turn to Lock: Making the case with Bri Maestas

The Denver Broncos are reeling after being outweighed, out measured, and left wanting in their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Putting a finger on what led to the loss is not easy. The run defense was lacking. Denver’s pass defense was nonexistent early. Special teams continued to disappoint. Lastly, the offense only managed 13 points.
NFL
Yardbarker

George Paton Pinpoints Injuries as Biggest Detriment to Broncos' Offense

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton on Monday held a media gathering to celebrate the team's newly-minted contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. But mere minutes passed before the presser's jubilatory tone took a sobering turn. Case in point: Paton was pressed on what specifically is...
NFL
Brush News Tribune

In locking up Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, GM George Paton secures Broncos’ future at wide receiver

Broncos’ general manager George Paton continued his proactive ways by re-signing receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton on Saturday and Monday, respectively. The moves were equal parts rewarding players he sees as part of the team’s future and making his offensive depth chart more attractive to certain veteran quarterbacks looking for a new locale.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' McTelvin Agim: Not on practice report

Agim (knee) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Agim has been out since initially suffering the injury in Week 9 against Dallas. It appears the bye week did him well, and the 24-year-old will be back out there in the defensive line rotation against the Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson and T Bobby Massie doubtful, three Broncos questionable for #LACvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will likely be without a pair of starters as they face the Chargers on Sunday. Safety Kareem Jackson (neck) and tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) were both listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week. Jackson did not practice this week after suffering an injury against the Eagles, and Massie missed Friday's practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
NFL
audacy.com

The Latest: Broncos QB Bridgewater leaves with leg injury

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. The Denver Broncos lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to an lower right leg injury when he was blindsided by safety Derwin James Jr. in the first quarter in Denver. Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock, who fumbled on his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos won't demote Drew Lock to QB3 this week

In the first half of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock entered the contest in the place of an injured Teddy Bridgewater. Filling in for Denver’s injured starter provided a great opportunity for Lock to prove that he should be getting more consideration...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater: Guts through shin injury Sunday

Coach Vic Fangio noted that Bridgewater played through a shin injury during the second half of Sunday's 28-13 win against the Chargers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. "He toughed it out," Fangio said. "He was nowhere near 100 percent." It was an up-and-down performance from Bridgewater, who was...
NFL

