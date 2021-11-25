ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears has no immediate plans to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised conversation would undoubtedly generate huge interest. But a source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has no immediate plans to do an interview with Winfrey, despite recently stating on social media that she would like to. "Britney...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Oprah Winfrey excited for Adele's comeback album '30'

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele has recently released her comeback album '30', which got her fans swooning all over her once again. Apparently, her new album '30' has been inspired by her marriage and divorce. Now that her new album is out, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Oprah Winfrey has had an outsized negative influence on American culture, as shown by Dr. Oz's rise

Early on in the pandemic, Winfrey was called on to renounce Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Phil McGraw for peddling coronavirus disinformation. Oz announcing this week that he's running for the U.S. Senate is a reminder that Winfrey -- who turned him into a household name -- has had a penchant for promoting pseudoscience that harms society, says Margaret Hartman. As Kurt Andersen summed up in Slate in January 2018 amid talk of an Oprah presidential run, "Perhaps more than any other single American, she is responsible for giving national platforms and legitimacy to all sorts of magical thinking, from pseudoscientific to purely mystical, fantasies about extraterrestrials, paranormal experience, satanic cults, and more. The various fantasies she has promoted on all her media platforms—her daily TV show with its 12 million devoted viewers, her magazine, her website, her cable channel—aren’t as dangerous as Donald Trump’s mainstreaming of false conspiracy theories, but for three decades she has had a major role in encouraging Americans to abandon reason and science in favor of the wishful and imaginary." Hartman adds: "The events of the past few years have made it impossible to ignore the damage caused by Oprah, particularly on the medical front, even if you just want to watch the woman expertly extract royal family dirt from Prince Harry. Would we be living in a country where about a quarter of the eligible population is refusing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination if Oprah hadn’t invited model/actress Jenny McCarthy on her show in 2007 to promote the false claim that vaccines cause autism? (As Vox’s Julia Belluz noted, McCarthy declared, 'The University of Google is where I got my degree from' and Oprah remarked, 'thank God for Google' — foreshadowing today’s anti-vaxxer rhetoric about 'doing your own research.') And what responsibility does Oprah bear when a man she dubbed 'America’s Doctor' and helped get his own show uses it to promote bogus health advice and miracle cures so often that he winds up being grilled in a Senate subcommittee hearing on consumer protection? Or when he shares dubious advice on the COVID-19 pandemic during his regular Fox News appearances? I don’t know exactly how much blame lies with Oprah, and how much blame lies with us for failing to question and call out the junk science she brought into our lives. But as Oprah recently said in a podcast interview with self-help guru Deepak Chopra, 'I worry about where we are as a country … I can see this kind of spiraling into the lack of truth on the part of a lot of individuals and you and I both know that can lead ultimately to no good.' And with Dr. Oz potentially headed to the Senate, I can’t ignore her role in creating that spiral."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Highsnobiety

Please, Oprah, Ask Britney These Questions

Britney Spears wants to set the record straight. The princess of pop was officially freed from her conservatorship on November 12 and since then, she's taken to Instagram with joyful selfies, an emphatic endorsement of shoulder pads, and a hint that she might sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Idolator.com

Is Britney Spears Getting Ready To Tell Oprah Everything?

Britney Spears is finally free! The conservatorship that took her out of control of her own life for over a decade is finally gone, and now the singer can do whatever she wants. Speaking directly to her fans on Instagram, she said:. “I lived with victims my whole life as...
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Bumble founder invest in Spanx

(Reuters) – Celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon as well as Bumble Inc founder Whitney Wolfe Herd have invested in Spanx, the shapewear maker said, as it completed a majority stake sale valuing the company at $1.2 billion to investment firm Blackstone Inc. Other new investors included female-founded investment funds...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Key moments from Adele’s Oprah Winfrey interview: From weight loss to divorce ‘embarrassment’

Adele sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a candid two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) – and no topics were off limits. The exclusive interview covered everything from reconciling with her father, her weight loss journey and the exact moment she knew she wanted a divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.The show then hosted a pre-recorded live performance from the singer, featuring never heard before tracks from 30, Adele’s new album, which is being released next week. Here are some of the highlights from the interview:On weight loss: “It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies”There’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Let's celebrate Britney Spears as she turns 40

Britney Spears turns 40 on Dec. 2. The singer, who rose to massive popularity as a teen with her hit "...Baby One More Time," posted to social media to remind fans that she still feels young. Spears modeled bikinis in the post and quoted the film "This is 40," starring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
energy941.com

Oprah Winfrey Customized Garden To Match Adele’s Outfit

So what went into making Oprah’s sit down with Adele perfect? It was a last-minute outfit and set change. Oprah Daily reported the rose garden where the interview was done was completely transformed to match Adele’s outfit. After Oprah received a picture of Adele’s outfit she ditched the custom apricot-coloured...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar SUED For $60 Million Because of THIS?

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the hosts of "The View," being sued for $60 million?. Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts on Nov. 19, various social media articles claimed that the boy and his family had filed a defamation lawsuit against the presenters. After police shot Jacob Blake,...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy