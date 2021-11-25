ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A stolen BLM banner, its White defender and giving thanks

By Donna Britt
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for a sign in my neighborhood that's no longer there. I was reminded of the sign this month, when - just for a week - it returned. Six months after the huge Black Lives Matter banner that had been posted on the lawn of a Silver Spring,...

Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

BLM's Christmas message Boycott white businesses

I?m dreaming of a non-white Christmas.? That's the aim of BLM activists in California, who want people to direct all their festive spending to black-owned companies and pull investment out of their white-owned counterparts. The countdown to the holidays is well underway. Christmas trees and decorations have started to appear...
ECONOMY
State
Georgia State
The Free Press - TFP

BLM Proclaims Thanksgiving Is A Holiday Of ‘Colonization’ On ‘Stolen Land’

A major Black Lives Matter group tweeted a message to followers that Thanksgiving is a day of “colonization” celebrated on “stolen land.”. “You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land,” the Twitter account of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation tweeted Thursday. “Colonization never ended, it just became normalized.”
HOLIDAY, FL
rolling out

The messages a Black man got after exposing KKK member

Rob Mathis did what he felt was right. When he walked into an open house in 2019 in Michigan, discovered confederate flags and a framed-KKK application hanging on the wall, he took a photo and left. He posted the photo of the application on Facebook and found out the belongings were those of Charles Anderson, a local White police officer.
SOCIETY
Fox News

CNN article declares 'There's nothing more frightening... than an angry White man' after Rittenhouse trial

CNN raised eyebrows over an article plastered on its website targeting "angry White men" following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. "The specter of the angry Black man has been evoked in politics and popular culture to convince White folks that a big, bad Black man is coming to get them and their daughters… But as I've watched three separate trials about White male violence unfold across the US these past few weeks – the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the Ahmaud Arbery death trial and the civil case against organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville – I've come to a sobering conclusion: There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man," CNN writer/producer John Blake wrote on Saturday.
POLITICS
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn School Bans Zionist Shirt, Okays Black Lives Matter Garb

It’s okay to wear a Black Lives Matter (BLM) tee shirt at MS 51 in Park Slope, but according to ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher Jeffrey Levy, a “Proud Zionist” shirt is a no-no. Levy was ordered by school principal Neal Singh to stop wearing his “Proud Zionist”...
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
news4sanantonio.com

Twitter hashtag calls white people 'mayo monkeys,' group chat talks of 'white genocide'

WASHINGTON (TND) — A conversation trending around the hashtag “#mayomonkeysgottago” caught steam on Twitter Monday night. Disturbing statements made throughout the conversation include one person blatantly calling for a "white genocide" and wishing “for the total erasure of the white race.”. “I am for the white genocide, I am for...
INTERNET
KTLO

What some firearm owners think could solve gun violence in America

(NEW YORK) — This report is a part of “Rethinking Gun Violence,” an ABC News series examining the level of gun violence in the U.S. — and what can be done about it. Paul Kemp, a founding board member and the president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, has been a gun owner for most of his life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

