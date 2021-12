Though some options in Halo Infinite's multiplayer are a bit limited--swords and Grappleshot-only mode when???--there are quite a few things you can adjust in the Settings menu to make the game a comfortable experience. The ability to change things like how much the screen shakes or what colors are used to highlight items and other players lets you tweak the Halo experience to fit your needs and preferences. There are also elements you can adjust to give yourself a bit of an edge or enhance your multiplayer capabilities. At the very least, you can make small changes that get downplay some more intrusive elements of the game, which might save your life in a duel down the road.

