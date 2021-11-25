ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Kizzi set for Sutton return in Barrow clash

Sutton defender Joe Kizzi could be set for a return to face Barrow.

The right-back missed the midweek win over Mansfield having taken a knock to a knee at the weekend.

Fellow defender Coby Rowe has missed the last two matches with a foot injury.

Forwards Tobi Sho-Silva (hip) and Enzio Boldewijn and midfielder Harry Beautyman (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Barrow manager Mark Cooper is hoping the illness running through his squad will ease enough to give him some options.

He named only five substitutes – which included player-coach Jason Taylor – for the midweek defeat to Forest Green and admitted his players “are running on empty”.

Defender Connor Brown pulled out in the warm-up because of illness, while Mark Ellis was absent due to Covid-19 and forward Jordan Stevens also missed the game.

Dimitri Sea, Jamie Devitt, Tom Beadling and Kgosi Ntlhe all remain long-term absentees.

