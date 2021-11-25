ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORANGE GAME WEEK: Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh in regular season finale Saturday (preview, media & info)

 6 days ago
Syracuse closes out the 2021 regular season on Saturday with one of its toughest tests of the year when it hosts No. 20 Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. A win sends the Orange to a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

This is the 77th meeting between Syracuse and Pitt, making the Panthers the Orange’s most frequent opponent. The teams have played annually since 1955, in a series that dates back to 1916. Pitt leads the all-time series 41-32-3.

  • ORANGE HOST #20 PITT IN HOME FINALE (Cuse.com)
  • Syracuse vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more (NunesMagician.com)
  • Opponent Preview: Everything to know about No. 20 Pittsburgh (DailyOrange.com)
  • 5 THINGS TO KNOW: SYRACUSE VS. PITT (Cuse.com)
  • Syracuse football bowl watch: Checking in on the 5 win path to eligibility (NunesMagician.com)

MEDIA:

Syracuse women upset No. 18 Ohio State with 97-91 win (full coverage)

Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 30 points in a signature win for the Syracuse women’s basketball program, a 97-91 upset of No. 18 Ohio State on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the Carrier Dome. GAME RECAP LINKS:. Orange Upset #18 Buckeyes in B1G/ACC Challenge (Cuse.com) Observations from Syracuse’s...
Syracuse guard Priscilla Williams will redshirt 2021-22 season

Syracuse guard Priscilla Williams announced her decision to redshirt the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning. Her decision was first reported by syracuse.com. “I have come to the decision that I will redshirt this basketball season but will still support my team till the end. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support. I’ll be back soon,” Williams wrote via Instagram.
Crunch sign forward Patrick Watling to PTO

The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Patrick Watling to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced Tuesday afternoon. Watling, 28, has skated in 14 games with the Wheeling Nailers leading the team in both goals (9) and assists (15). Last season the 6-foot, 180-pound forward tied for first on the Nailers with 48 total points (18g, 30a) in 51 games.
Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, Cody Roscoe, Mikel Jones named to All-ACC First Team

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named to the All-ACC First Team as was linebacker Mikel Jones and defensive lineman Cody Roscoe. Defensive back Duce Chestnut was named to the All-ACC Third Team. Offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and defensive back Garrett Williams were names All-ACC Honorable Mention.
Four William Smith soccer players honored

Four members of the William Smith College soccer team were named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-Region III first team today. Forwards Julia Keogh<https://hwsathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=16428> (Toronto, Ontario/ Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute) and Sheila McQuillen<https://hwsathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=16434> (Natick, Mass./Natick) and midfielders Amanda Adams<https://hwsathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=16412> (Beverly, Mass./Waring School) and Merilyn Hinrichs<https://hwsathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=16426> (Swampscott, Mass./Governor’s Academy) were honored.
Giants sign QB Jake Fromm off Bills practice squad

Quarterback Jake Fromm’s time in Buffalo has ended. The New York Giants are signing Fromm off the Bills practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, as they are now in need of depth at quarterback. The Giants have quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon on the roster, and Brian...
