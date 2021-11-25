Boost Mobile Unlimited Talk & Text Plans: as low as $8.33/mo.

If you were financially impacted by the pandemic or are currently on a government benefit program, you may qualify to receive 100% free service from Boost Mobile via the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. Eligible households can choose between a 35GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 35GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 35GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $50 monthly savings. Features The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) is a temporary emergency federal government benefit program available to select eligible households. Upon conclusion of this government-funded program, customers will be subject to the Boost Mobile plan's regular rates, terms, and conditions. You may be eligible for the EBBP based on your income or other criteria. You will be issued a unique promo code to track your enrollment and funding amount. Plans require use of a mobile device or WiFi hotspot device compatible with T-Mobile network. Devices are not included with the program and must be purchased separately. Additional terms may apply.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO