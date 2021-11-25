ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Cancun is much nicer than Cabo’: Ted Cruz mocks Gavin Newsom’s vacation with reference to his own scandal

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIAkQ_0d6oUD9u00

Ted Cruz has mocked Gavin Newsom ’s vacation during a crisis by bringing up his own vacation during a crisis.

The Texas senator ridiculed California’s governor on Twitter, where he reposted the news that Mr Newsom is taking a family vacation in Mexico while his state remains in a state of emergency over Covid-19.

“Cancun is much nicer than Cabo,” Mr Cruz tweeted on Tuesday.

The Cancun quip was a reference to Mr Cruz’s own infamous Mexican vacation, which he took last February during a deadly winter storm in Texas. Over the course of the emergency, millions of Texans lost power and hundreds died.

Why Mr Cruz would deliberately bring this up was a mystery to many Twitter users, who quickly condemned his attempt at humour.

“There’s nothing funny about a Senator who runs away to a beach in Mexico while the people he represents are suffering from a massive storm and are without electricity,” one reader shot back .

“People in TX froze to death,” another commented . “But go ahead, make a joke.”

Others defended the senator.

“People need to be responsible for themselves,” one user wrote . “A federal legislator has nothing to do with it. Unlike a governor.”

Back in February, Mr Cruz cut his Cancun trip short after a fierce public backlash, and appeared to blame the trip on his daughters.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” the senator said at the time. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

In a separate interview, Mr Cruz said he regretted the vacation.

“It was obviously a mistake,” he said. “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad.”

Since then, the senator has been less penitent. Only a week after his apology, Mr Cruz joked about the scandal at an Orlando meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome!” he told the crowd. “It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice!”

Earlier this month, Governor Newsom extended California’s state of emergency regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in order to prepare for a potential winter surge. That order has been in effect since March of 2020, and lately Covid cases and hospitalisations in the state have been falling .

So on Twitter, Mr Cruz’s comparison between a sudden weather emergency and a long-term, ongoing crisis struck many as unfair.

“One guy extended an order that has been going on for 20 months to try and prevent the Covid spread ahead of the winter months,” one user wrote . “The other guy just abandoned his state and tried to throw his daughters under the bus. See the difference?”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Cruz’s office for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Gov. Gavin Newsom should appoint a public defender to the California Supreme Court

As Gov. Gavin Newsom debates his choice to replace departing Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar on the California Supreme Court, he should take his commitment to draw “from a broad, experienced pool of candidates that reflects all aspects of the state’s diversity” to heart and appoint a current or former public defender to the bench.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Santa Barbara Independent

Gavin Newsom Is Still California’s Governor

Despite the pandemic, millions of Californians took part in the recall election, said Secretary of State Shirley Weber in an election recap on November 24. Gavin Newsom is still governor, defeating the attempt to recall him over his handling of COVID-19 and getting 222,000 more votes to keep him in office than the number that put him there in 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Riverside Press Enterprise

The first real impact of not recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom this year: Letters

Re “Newsom extends his limitless powers” (Nov. 21):. Only the Inland Empire understood why he should go “now.” Last week, Nusulini extended his “state of emergency powers” indefinitely. His announcement gave a timeline of March 31, 2022, but most of us know there will be another reason or another death statistic or virus breakout that will extend it on and on. These powers allow him to: suspend laws and regulations, award no-bid contracts and govern with few if any restraints on his power. Since his office is the one that issues these updated virus statistics, there is no way of changing them to reality and finally taking away these dictatorial powers. Our only hope that this will end is to vote him out of office, but that won’t be until November of 2022. In the meantime, buckle up for an extremely constrained way of living. When you are voting, also remember that the regressive Legislature has never challenged him on any edict. Past time to vote those yes men and women out and put in representatives that truly represent the people of their districts.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Gavin Newsom
MySanAntonio

Ted Cruz tries to join in on Gavin Newsom vacation criticism, gets blasted

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken criticism for embarking on a family Thanksgiving vacation to Mexico while his administration continues to justify a seemingly indefinite emergency declaration for COVID-19 that gives Newsom and county health officers sweeping powers to enact public policy. Newsom's team told SFGATE last week that there...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Ted Cruz’s Latest Cancun 'Joke' Goes Down Like All The Rest

Sen. Ted Cruz should maybe steer clear of the Cancun jokes. The Texas Republican was pilloried on Tuesday for cracking yet another insensitive gag about his infamous family holiday trip to the Mexican resort. Cruz responded to a tweet about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) spending Thanksgiving with family in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Even Gavin Newsom is telling mayors to get tougher on crime

The issue of crime in Democrat-run cities has reached a boiling point. Now, even California Gov. Gavin Newsom is telling Democratic mayors to get it together. “I'm not the mayor of California, but I was a mayor [of San Francisco 2004-11], and I know when things like this happen, mayors have to step up," Newsom said Monday. "We need to investigate these crimes. We need to break up these crime rings. We need to make an example out of these folks."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancun#Mexican#Texans#Republicans
Mission Local

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates state’s Covid-19 strategy from the Mission

Gov. Gavin Newsom arrived at the corner of 24th and Capp streets Monday morning to prioritize boosters and celebrate community-based partnerships. The spot was chosen with purpose: the Mission-grown collaboration with UC San Francisco, known as Unidos en Salud/United in Health has become a model for testing, vaccination and resource sites guided by science and community service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Gavin Newsom promises swift action after weekend of smash and grabs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said his administration is immediately responding to the smash-and-grab robberies that ravaged retailers over the weekend across the Bay Area. That starts now with a larger law enforcement presence around shopping malls, but retailers and state leaders both agree more work must be done. “I have no sympathy, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Family Leave Country For Thanksgiving Trip

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving. The Governor’s Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco. In his visit to the Bay Area, Newsom also reacted to multiple smash-and-grab robberies and looting in the Bay Area in recent days, calling for the thieves to be prosecuted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Ted Cruz mockery of Biden for travelling to Nantucket backfires

Texas senator Ted Cruz was mocked mercilessly on Twitter after he tweeted a line from a limerick attacking president Joe Biden’s travel plan.“There once was a man from Nantucket,” the Republican senator tweeted on Tuesday, while sharing a report of the president’s plan to spend his Thanksgiving holiday on the island of Nantucket.There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021Although Mr Cruz did not complete the limerick, Twitter users took it upon themselves to form their own limericks to mock the senator’s previous antecedents.Author Cliff Schecter, in a reference to Mr Cruz’s February trip...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Why Gavin Newsom extending the COVID state of emergency matters

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended his state's COVID-19 state of emergency declaration through March 2022, which means he will have had emergency powers for (at least) a full two years. With those emergency powers, Newsom is able to implement sweeping pandemic policy via executive order while side-stepping the Legislature....
PUBLIC HEALTH
kgoradio.com

Gavin Newsom Tells CA Mayors to ‘Step up’ on Retail Theft

California Governor Gavin Newsom tells California mayors to step up on retail theft and make an exampleout of suspects. Newsom is referring to the uptick in robberies across the Bay Area, including dozens of individuals involved in a ransack of Nordstrom in Walnut creek. “The level of organized retail theft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy