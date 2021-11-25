ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AG Merrick Garland orders U.S. attorneys to crack down on unruly airline passengers

By Editorials
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday issued a memorandum to U.S. attorneys to prioritize prosecution of federal crimes on commercial aircraft that endanger the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than...

www.washingtontimes.com

CBS DFW

Court Orders Full Review Of Texas Ruling That Blocks Biden Administration Arrests, Deportation Guidelines

VICTORIA, TX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered a new hearing by the full court on the legality of the Biden administration’s selective criteria on who should be deported. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans vacated a Sept. 15 ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel that upheld administration policy. The Tuesday order said one of the court’s 26 judges requested a poll of the judges on the appeal by Texas and Louisiana of the panel’s ruling of a lower-court ruling that the Biden administration’s interim enforcement priorities were illegal. A majority of the 26 judges voted to order a rehearing by all of the judges, the order stated. No date was scheduled for the rehearing. In an Aug. 19 ruling, a federal judge in Texas blocked guidance that limits who Immigration and Customs Enforcement should arrest or deport from the United States, marking a setback for the Biden administration, which had put those rules in place in January. The policy made everyone in the country illegally a priority for deportation. Messages to the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Justice Department seeking comment were not immediately returned.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senate Republicans request AG Garland testify again, say 'statements appear to be deeply misleading'

Seven Republicans are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, stating that previous testimony appeared to be "deeply misleading" in describing the department's attempts to counter purported school board intimidation. "The FBI should be going after mobsters, not soccer moms. Attorney General Garland has told...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bradenton Herald

Spirit Airlines to unruly passenger who attacked crew: You’re banned forever

Another day, another case of air rage. The latest incident occurred on a Spirit Airlines flight out of Fort Lauderdale to Nashville on Saturday evening. “The crew of Spirit Airlines Flight 222, an Airbus A320, reported a passenger disturbance and landed at Nashville International Airport at 7:30 p.m. local time Saturday. The flight was coming from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the incident occurred,” Spirit spokeswoman Nicole Aguiar said in a statement to media.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Person
Merrick Garland
travelmole.com

U.S. Attorney orders aggressive prosecutions of violent passengers

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed federal prosecutors across the country to ramp up prosecutions of violent airline passengers. Garland says any criminal activity on board should be fully investigated and where appropriate, federal should be filed. The FAA has received 5,338 unruly passenger reports this year. Garland wants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times of San Diego

More Unruly Airline Passengers to be Prosecuted, As Justice Department Follows Biden’s Lead

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed federal prosecutors to prioritize prosecution of airline passengers committing assaults and other crimes aboard aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Nov. 4 it had referred more than three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SKIFT

U.S. Attorney General Calls for Making Unruly Flyer Prosecutions a Priority

Will the threat of prosecution and enhanced communication between governmental agencies help curb the epidemic of unruly passenger behavior? Who knows? But at least it's finally a move in the right direction. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week directed federal prosecutors ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel surge...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

The DOJ is targeting unruly airline passengers for prosecution

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday directed federal prosecutors across the country to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers committing assault and other crimes on board. This directive came the same day millions of Americans hit the skies for Thanksgiving Day travel — and amid record levels of unruly,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Flight Attendants#The Justice Department#Fbi#House Homeland Security
Flight Global.com

US attorneys instructed to prioritise pursuit of unruly passengers

US attorney general Merrick Garland is putting pressure on prosecutors to address the rise in unruly behaviour by passengers on commercial flights, ahead of the holiday travel season. Garland is instructing US attorneys to “prioritise” prosecution of federal crimes on aircraft which threaten passenger and crew safety. In a 24...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

AG Merrick Garland directs prosecutors to prioritize air travel assault cases

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize prosecuting federal crimes involving violence and outbursts on commercial flights. His directive comes amid an increase in reports of unruly air passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
FAA
Axios

FAA: 8 unruly passengers face more than $160,000 in fines

Eight airline passengers are facing fines totaling more than $160,000 for violations of alcohol and face mask rules aboard planes — including an individual penalty of over $40,000. Why it matters: There have been more than 5,000 unruly passenger reports this year — including nearly 3,800 mask-related incidents, according to...
LIFESTYLE
The Oregonian

Misbehaving on an airline flight? Federal prosecutors told to crack down

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively prosecuting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

Accused unruly passengers face fines and arrests

A woman was kicked off an Allegiant Air flight and arrested Sunday for refusing to wear a face mask, police said. As she was wheeled down the jetway in Las Vegas, police said, the woman allegedly yelled obscenities and “Let’s go, Brandon” — a euphemism involving the president, reported CBS affiliate KLAS.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MySanAntonio

Eight alcohol-fueled unruly passengers face $161,823 in fines

U.S. regulators proposed $161,823 in fines against eight airline passengers for alleged alcohol-related misbehavior, saying the rate of unruly behavior on flights "remains too high." The highest penalty announced in a statement Monday was $40,823 against a traveler who flew Southwest Airlines on April 15 from San Jose to San...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox9.com

Unruly airline passengers must be placed on no-fly list, union says

A union representing tens of thousands of transit workers is calling on Congress to place unruly airline passengers on a no-fly list in order to quell the surge of violent incidents taking place on U.S. airlines. Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen brought his concerns before the House Homeland Security...
POLITICS

