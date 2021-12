PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a 40-year-old mother who was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday is calling for the shooter to turn himself in. Loved ones of Tyra Gould say the mother of six was taken from her family too soon. Tyra Gould “Here’s six kids that have to bury their mother now and we don’t have no answers why and we need to get answers and answers today,” said Troy Baylor, a friend of Gould. Philadelphia police say officers initially rushed to 24th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a report of an assault. Then,...

