ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

One dead in Brentwood accident

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8tJi_0d6oSut300

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one person has died after a vehicle accident in the morning hours.

A Ford F-350 and a Toyota Corolla were traveling in opposite directions on Vasco Road, just south of Walnut Boulevard, when one of the vehicles drifted into the other lane at around 5:52 a.m.

Comfortably crisp weather forecasted for Thanksgiving

The sole driver of the Ford suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital.  The driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
Accidents
Brentwood, CA
Cars
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

San Francisco police make arrest in hot prowl burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to a “hot prowl” burglary Tuesday in the Cole Valley neighborhood, according to San Francisco police. The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Stanyan Street where police detained the suspect inside the home. The subject was arrested for burglary and probation violation. A hot prowl burglary is when […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy