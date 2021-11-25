ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

EU Drug Regulator Approves First COVID Shot for 5-11-Year-Olds

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union drug regulator Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections. The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given in...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Jens Spahn
The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
dallassun.com

EU regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the Pfizer Covid vaccine on 5- to 11-year-olds on Thursday, marking the first time the EU regulator has approved a Covid jab for use in young children. In a statement released by the EMA, the drug regulator stated that it has...
The Independent

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

The European Union drugs regulator authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
dallassun.com

Canada finds first case of COVID-19 in wildlife

Ottawa [Canada], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada has found the first cases of COVID-19 in three white-tailed deer, according to the Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday. On Monday, the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease confirmed the first detections of SARS-CoV-2 in three free-ranging white-tailed deer in Canada. These...
dallassun.com

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 11,413 to over 22.1 mln

Brasilia [Brazil], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,413 to 22,105,872 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 283 to 614,964 people within the same...
dallassun.com

COVID: US reports first case of Omicron strain

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): The US on Wednesday (local time) reported its first case of the 'Omicron' variant of the COVID-19. The case has been detected in the US state of California, Top Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci was quoted as saying by CNN. "The California and San Francisco Departments...
dallassun.com

Nigeria Confirms 3 Cases of Coronavirus Omicron Variant

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in two travelers from South Africa. But Canada had already reported cases of the variant in Canadians who had recently returned there from Nigeria. The infections raise concerns that the easily spread variant could be taking hold in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.
