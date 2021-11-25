ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor shares this Thanksgiving favorite following mac and cheese uproar

11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — Back in 2018, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stirred up a bit of an uproar. The Atlanta leader did not push for a controversial policy or dish out anything inappropriate in an official statement. It all came down to Christmas dinner. This year for Thanksgiving, however, the...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

First Lady Fran DeWine shares 2 family-favorite Thanksgiving recipes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the eve of Thanksgiving, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine shared two family-favorite recipes for those needing a last-minute addition to their family dinners. Fran said her 'Fran's Favorite Rolls' are a DeWine family favorite. "You're likely to have them any time you come to my...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Variety

How Fast-Food Meals Became Music’s Hot Partnerships for Artists Like Anitta, Lil Nas X and Saweetie

The most coveted collaboration in music in 2021 isn’t a track from Kenny Beats or a guest verse from Justin Bieber. It’s an artist-branded meal or menu item with a national fast-food chain, thanks to a trend kick-started by Travis Scott and McDonald’s in September 2020. The fast-food chain’s first-ever Famous Order with a musician, dubbed the Travis Scott Meal, became an instant sensation, prompting sellouts of key ingredients for Scott’s fave — the Quarter Pounder with cheese — and a resell craze around Scott’s branded McDonald’s merch items, including T-shirts, shorts and a McNuggets body pillow. In the nearly 18...
MUSIC
The Oregonian

As See’s Candies marks 100 years, CEO Pat Egan talks about flavors, ingredients and childhood visits to the Washington Square store

What’s it like being the king of a 100-year-old chocolate empire? Pat Egan became the president of See’s Candies in 2018 (and the CEO in 2019) after leaving an energy company also owned by Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. He believes he’s a quick study but admits he used flashcards to ensure he could distinguish between the more than 100 pieces of candy See’s offers. And he’s visited every single See’s Candies store -- there are more than 240, including 11 in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
Food Network

Guy Fieri Gives One Winner the Keys to His Newest Restaurant Franchise

New series Guy's Chance of a Lifetime premieres Sunday, Jan. 2 at 9|8c. Stream the premiere a week early on discovery+ on Sunday, Dec 26. Guy Fieri is expanding his successful restaurant empire and is searching for one talented food entrepreneur to run their own Chicken Guy! franchise on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, premiering on Sunday, January 2 at 9|8c on Food Network, and available a week earlier to discovery+ subscribers on Sunday, December 26. Guy was flooded with applications from all over the country and chose the seven top candidates to participate in the most intense, high-stakes job interview they could ever dream of, to become the owner of the newest location of the Chicken Guy! franchise. The candidates must prove they can successfully lead every aspect of the food business, from culinary, to marketing, and to front of house hospitality. Over the course of the six hour-long episodes, there is unexpected drama and a surprising turn of events when one of the candidates breaks under the pressure. Only one will have their destiny changed forever when they win the ultimate chance of lifetime.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Fox News

Atlanta voters face a mayoral election

Atlanta voters are deciding Tuesday's mayoral runoff between one candidate who is comfortable as a lone wolf and another who has acquired a bunch of new friends. City Council President Felicia Moore proclaims her independence as a virtue, and a plurality of voters agreed in the first round of voting on Nov. 2, giving her 41% of the votes across a nonpartisan field of 14 candidates.
ATLANTA, GA
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Thanksgiving Dinner#Food Drink
bakemag.com

Underground Donut Tour to launch in Nashville

The Underground Donut Tour, which counts Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle and Boston on its roster of cities, has announced that it is adding a Nashville, Tennessee donut tour. Tours will start on Friday, December 3 and run year-round on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 am...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy