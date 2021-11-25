Atlanta mayor shares this Thanksgiving favorite following mac and cheese uproar

New series Guy's Chance of a Lifetime premieres Sunday, Jan. 2 at 9|8c. Stream the premiere a week early on discovery+ on Sunday, Dec 26. Guy Fieri is expanding his successful restaurant empire and is searching for one talented food entrepreneur to run their own Chicken Guy! franchise on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, premiering on Sunday, January 2 at 9|8c on Food Network, and available a week earlier to discovery+ subscribers on Sunday, December 26. Guy was flooded with applications from all over the country and chose the seven top candidates to participate in the most intense, high-stakes job interview they could ever dream of, to become the owner of the newest location of the Chicken Guy! franchise. The candidates must prove they can successfully lead every aspect of the food business, from culinary, to marketing, and to front of house hospitality. Over the course of the six hour-long episodes, there is unexpected drama and a surprising turn of events when one of the candidates breaks under the pressure. Only one will have their destiny changed forever when they win the ultimate chance of lifetime.

