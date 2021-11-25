Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to answer one very important question - what are the PS5's best games so far? In Podcast Beyond's episode 727, the trio comes up with their completely unofficial, and not at all contentious list by looking through the entire first year category to decide what PS5 games are the best of the bunch. From Spider-Man Miles Morales, Astro's Playroom, and Demon's Souls at the PS5's launch, to PS4 exclusives like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, to other Marvel hits like Guardians of the Galaxy or multiplatform games like Death's Door or Knockout City, and even big MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV, the trio and our producer Red pull together a few rounds of our favorites, throw in some wacky veto powers that then mess up the whole list, and try to salvage the list at the end with something not everyone will hate. Did we come up with a great list of PS5 games? Well, we came up with A list, and that was really the goal of this week's PlayStation podcast. Plus, we quickly bring up some PlayStation news, like a potential Returnal DLC tease, PlayStation Plus' December games, Sons of the Forest's release date, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO