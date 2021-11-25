ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond...

IGN

PlayStation Plus December 2021 Free Games Announced

PlayStation has announced the PS Plus lineup for December 2021, and the games included are Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains for PS4, as well as Godfall for players on PS4 and PS5. The games will be available from next Tuesday, December 7, until Monday, January 3. Godfall was one...
IGN

What Are PS5's Best Games So Far? - Beyond 727

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to answer one very important question - what are the PS5's best games so far? In Podcast Beyond's episode 727, the trio comes up with their completely unofficial, and not at all contentious list by looking through the entire first year category to decide what PS5 games are the best of the bunch. From Spider-Man Miles Morales, Astro's Playroom, and Demon's Souls at the PS5's launch, to PS4 exclusives like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, to other Marvel hits like Guardians of the Galaxy or multiplatform games like Death's Door or Knockout City, and even big MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV, the trio and our producer Red pull together a few rounds of our favorites, throw in some wacky veto powers that then mess up the whole list, and try to salvage the list at the end with something not everyone will hate. Did we come up with a great list of PS5 games? Well, we came up with A list, and that was really the goal of this week's PlayStation podcast. Plus, we quickly bring up some PlayStation news, like a potential Returnal DLC tease, PlayStation Plus' December games, Sons of the Forest's release date, and more.
IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
IGN

How to Unlock the IV Checker

If you're looking to battle competitively in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you'll want to know how to check a Pokemon's IVs to build the best team. This guide's section will show you where to get the IV Checker, also known as the Judge Function. How to Check IVs...
IGN

Death's Gambit: Afterlife - PS4 Launch Trailer

Death's Gambit: Afterlife, the expansion to the original Death's Gambit, is available now on PlayStation 4. Death: Gambit: Afterlife adds 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, 100 talents, skills, storylines, cinematics, gameplay enhancements, and more. Watch the trailer for another look at the 2D action Metroidvania.
IGN

Sunyshore City Gym

This Sunyshore City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Volkner and obtain the Beacon Badge, with details on Volkner's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Sunyshore City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Sunyshore City.
IGN

Halo Infinite: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Will Get Monthly Bonuses

Microsoft has announced that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gain access to monthly bonuses in Halo Infinite, just for being signed up for the service. In a new blog post shared on the Xbox website, the company announced the news that those signed up to the subscription service will be able to gain access to additional content bundles that include a range of useful in-game items.
IGN

Smite Wiki Guide

SMITE is a 3rd person MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) being developed by Hi-Rez Studios. The game was released on March 25th, 2014. While holding on to its MOBA roots, it offers a unique experience with its fast, action packed gameplay and 3rd person perspective. Choose from over 50 gods of 6 pantheons to fight it out in the battleground of the gods! In this wiki, players will be able to find detailed information on every god currently in the game as well as tips on how to play them, item information, and team strategies needed to take your enemies down.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases December 2021

Christmas decorations are cropping up around the neighborhood, there's a chill in the air, December is here! It's about time we filled you in on new game releases for this month. What game are you most excited to jump into during the last month of the year? PlayStation users will be able to play Solar Ash, Aterna Noctis, FNAF Security Breach, and FFXIV with the new expansion, Endwalker. Out on Switch, you will find Danganronpa S, both the Decadence Collection and Ultimate Summer Camp. Other new Switch Games this month include Big Brain Academy, Yugioh Rush Duel, Monster Rancher, and Super Impossible Road. Available on Xbox, Halo Infinite of course, as well as The Gunk. Don't forget to check out Halo Multiplayer as well if you're a Halo fan! If you own any VR consoles (Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, etc) you can play After The Fall. Coming to PC we have Century Age of Ashes, ANVIL Vault Breakers, Syberia The World Before, and Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. Finally, the last few upcoming games for Dec include, Among Us, The Plane Effect, Happys Humble Burger Farm, White Shadows, and Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space Remastered.
IGN

Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
IGN

Figure Fantasy - Open Beta Launch Trailer

The open beta for the 3D figurine-themed mobile game, Figure Fantasy, is available now on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the latest trailer for the game. With the global open beta launch, Figure Fantasy features 100 unique figures to unlock and fight with, as well as a limited-time event called 'Ihrendts' Adventure,' that unlocks a new side-story, as well as a set of limited-time rewards including new figurines, skins, and themed furniture.
IGN

Icarus - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
IGN

Love Fist (Rock Band) Missions

GTA Vice City’s Love Fist missions revolve around the band of the same name. Tommy becomes their go-fer, and because it’s Vice City, the things he fetches can’t be found in the usual places. Love Fist unlocks before other gang missions in Vice City, as soon as you complete Rub Out. Unlike other gang missions, you’re actually rewarded for seeing this one through and won’t make enemies of the city’s rival factions. This is a good questline to start early, since the missions are fairly simple and risk free, but give you a hefty amount of cash for your time. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
IGN

Dread Hunger - A Feast of Friends Teaser Trailer

The latest update for the multiplayer game of survival and betrayal, Dread Hunger, introduces the new Cook character model, as well as new enhanced audio for voice chat, poker emotes, and additional features. Take a look at the trailer for a look at the cook.
IGN

Cliodhna Build and Guide

This page will go over Cliodhna's abilties, assassin builds, tips and tricks, and more. Remember that these items are only suggestions and that you can always swap something out if you think it will make more of an impact, like building magical protections earlier if the enemy team has a lot of magic damage. You can also use the in-game ‘Popular’ tab to see what the most common items being built for your god are.
IGN

Beginner Guide

At first glance, Inscryption might look like a relatively tame deck-builder; however, you'll quickly learn that there's much more to the game than meets the eye. Below, we've collected some of our most helpful tips and tricks for learning how to play the deck-building portion of Act. If you're looking for puzzle solutions, make sure to check out our Secrets section.
IGN

Oceanic - Mastodon Weapon Showcase

Here is the Mastodon Weapon Showcase from Oceanic, giving us a closer look at the gun and its animations. Developed by Ward B, Oceanic is a fast paced FPS that borrows elements from RPGs and RTS games. Set in the mid 2200s, a man-made apocalypse has seen people band together to survive Earth's harsh living conditions.
IGN

Abuso de Poder

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Pxssy Powah! USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. Location: Madrugada - Aguas Lindas - Oasis Plains - FDA Airbase Olimpia. The Abuso de Poder USB Song...
