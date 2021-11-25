ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

53-year-old Stacy William Lewis dead after a single-vehicle crash in Dawson County (Dawson County, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1wZD_0d6oRd5j00
53-year-old Stacy William Lewis dead after a single-vehicle crash in Dawson County (Dawson County, GA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday evening, 53-year-old Stacy William Lewis, a Dawsonville man, lost his life while his 10-year-old grandson suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Afton Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place shortly before 6 p.m. on Afton Road near Amicalola Church Road in Dawson County.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

53-year-old Stacy William Lewis dead after a single-vehicle crash in Dawson County

November 25, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

64-year old Hope Inez Sullens dead and 33-year old Jonathan Ronnie Fuller injured in a crash (Cleveland, GA)

64-year old Hope Inez Sullens dead and 33-year old Jonathan Ronnie Fuller injured in a crash (Cleveland, GA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, 64-year old Hope Inez Sullens, from Dahlonega, lost her life while 33-year old Jonathan Ronnie Fuller, of Clermont, and two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in White County.
CLEVELAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dawson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Dawson County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Dawsonville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Accident#Ga Rrb
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 119 (Taft, CA)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 119 (Taft, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person was killed following a traffic collision on Highway 119. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place after 9 a.m. east of Elk Hills Road in which a three-axel dump truck and a pickup truck were involved.
TAFT, CA
Nationwide Report

Man in wheelchair hurt after getting struck by a vehicle in Chief Garry Park neighborhood (Spokane, WA)

On Tuesday morning, a man in a wheelchair suffered injuries after he got struck by a car in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood. As per the initial information, the motor vehicle accident took place a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E Mission Avenue and N Magnolia Street. The preliminary investigation showed that a man in a wheelchair was crossing the street when he got struck by a car.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Man dead after getting struck by suspected impaired driver in Fircrest (Fircrest, WA)

A man died of injuries he suffered after getting hit by a vehicle Sunday in Fircrest. The fatal pedestrian crash took place at around 6:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Claremont Street. According to the investigation reports, a woman driving a 2007 Dodge Magnum was traveling east on Claremont when her car hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into the pedestrian who was walking his dog.
FIRCREST, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 63-year-old Calvin Richardson who died after he got hit by a car in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Officials identified 63-year-old Calvin Richardson who died after he got hit by a car in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, authorities identified 63-year-old Calvin Richardson as the man in a wheelchair who lost his life after he got hit by a vehicle when he crossed a major Shreveport Street on Sunday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy