53-year-old Stacy William Lewis dead after a single-vehicle crash in Dawson County (Dawson County, GA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday evening, 53-year-old Stacy William Lewis, a Dawsonville man, lost his life while his 10-year-old grandson suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Afton Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place shortly before 6 p.m. on Afton Road near Amicalola Church Road in Dawson County.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

53-year-old Stacy William Lewis dead after a single-vehicle crash in Dawson County

November 25, 2021